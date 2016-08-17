Obituaries — edition of Aug. 17, 2016

Patricia A. Jimmerson

Patricia A. Jimmerson (Harland), of Harrison, died Saturday, Aug. 6, at Columbus Hospital LTACH, Newark.

She was 82.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To send condolences to the family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Kearny, Patricia resided in Harrison for most of her life. She worked for Worthington Pump and Harrison Aluminum, both of Harrison, before becoming a homemaker. She was a communicant of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

Mrs. Jimmerson was predeceased by her husband John “JJ” (2000), a granddaughter Danielle Erdman (2004), two brothers James (2002) and William (2009) Harland and sister-in-law Geraldine Skorupa (2006).

She is survived by her loving children John Jr., Patricia Jimmerson, Karen Cowley and her husband Patrick and Donna Jimmerson Cabrera, all of Harrison; her devoted companion Daniel, of Harrison; her dear sisters Rosemary Houston of Toms River, Joan Migatulski of Kearny, Maureen Alexander of Manchester, Nancy Clutterbuck of Glen Ridge and Susan Cooper of Harrison; her cherished 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; caring sister-in-laws Shirley, Ellen Harland and Georgianna Faties and many nieces and nephews.

Doris Del Carmen Colon

Doris Del Carmen Colon, 89, died peacefully on Aug. 9, at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home in Cedar Grove after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Born Feb. 6, 1927, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, she was the daughter of Agustin and Marta Dominguez. In 1958, Doris married Mario Colon and they decided to make their lives in San Francisco. They eventually moved to Miami in 1971, where Doris worked as a nurse. The finally settled in New Jersey in 1995.

Doris attended Abundant Life Worship Center, Nutley, where she enjoyed being in the presence of the Lord Christ Jesus. Passionate about bird watching, gardening and the outdoors, she was an avid reader, and a lover of children and animals.

A devout Christian, she walked with the Lord for a good part of her life.

Doris was predeceased by her husband Mario Colon.

She is survived by her two sons Frank and Agustin Colon, and by her loving daughter-in-law MaryJo Colon.

A private memorial service took place for immediate family members at the Abundant Life Worship Center, Nutley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.

Beverly G. Gavin

Beverly G. Gavin died Aug. 11.

She was 85.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., she lived many years in Kearny.

Visiting was at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her cremation was private. To leave online condolences, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Beverly was a money manager for many years at Fiduciary Trust in New York City. After retirement, she enjoyed working as a teacher’s aide in The Kearny School System.

She is survived by her daughters Beverly C. Gavin and Barbara Gavin along with Barbara’s partner Michael Burt. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jack Williams and Cameron and Rebecca Burt.

Richard W. Jaslovsky

Richard W. Jaslovsky of Kearny died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 12.

He was 70.

He was born to William G. Jaslovsky and Anne (nee Egel) in West New York. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Before retiring from Avaya in 2014, Richard was an exhibit marketing technical manager for 49 years.

Richard was known as “Toolman.” He could fix anything and always had a tool handy. He enjoyed home improvement. He also had a dog “Gizmo,” who was his little buddy.

Richard was a member of the NRA and Vietnam Veterans Association

Richard will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Gail (nee Smith) Jaslovsky, his children, Ann Kehoe and her husband Steven and Steven Jaslovsky and his grandchildren, Amanda and Steven.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, from the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Cremation will be private.

