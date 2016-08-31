Letter: Obey traffic laws as schools reopen

To the Editor:

The Kearny Police Department’s Traffic Bureau would like to remind the residents of Kearny that public schools will re-open Thursday, Sept. 8 and Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the new Charter School on Midland Ave.

We ask that parents, guardians and the motoring public obey the traffic laws around all schools. The safety of our school children is paramount.

There will be officers assigned to school areas for the enforcement of traffic laws and violators will be summonsed.

In particular, the following traffic violations will be enforced by officers on foot, bicycle and radio cars: vehicles double parked, vehicles parked in prohibited areas, vehicles blocking crosswalks, vehicles blocking school bus stops, vehicles and drivers dropping off children in the middle of the street and vehicles speeding.

We ask that parents and or guardians reinforce with their children the use of intersections controlled with a crossing guard to safely travel from their residence to their school.

Thank you and wishing all a safe school year.

Sgt. Patrick Sawyer

Kearny Police Traffic Bureau

