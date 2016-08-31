Obituaries: Aug. 31, 2016

Mildred ‘Joyce’ Kaywork

Mildred “Joyce” Kaywork (nee MacDonald) died Aug. 22.

She was 77.

She lived most of her life in Kearny before moving to Toms River. Memorial visitation was Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Joyce was a bookkeeper for VH Swenson and then RTS Imports. She taught Sunday School at Grace United Methodist Church, Kearny, and had been active with the PTA.

Formerly married to Ira “Wimpy” Kaywork, she was the mother of Michael (Nancy) Kaywork, Jill (Arthur) Anderson, Christine (George) Thalab and Peter Kaywork. Sister of Isabelle Bruno, Helen MacDonald, Evelyn Mahon, Carol MacDonald, Thomas MacDonald and the late Hugh MacDonald, she is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa, Jessica, Peter James, Nikki, Anthony and Dale and her great-grandson RJ.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce wants you to take someone special to dinner and have fun.

Dave Reichers

Dave Reichers died Aug. 17.

He was 53.

Memorial visitation was Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Dave is survived by his companion Michele Verlingo, his son Dave and his siblings and their spouses Donald (Gail) Reichers, Debbie (Kenny) Thompson, Cathy (Kevin) Huntley and Robert (Linda) Reichers — along with their families. Also surviving are his beloved aunts Agnes MacKinnon and Vicki O’Hallorhan and uncle Harry Clunie.

In lieu of flowers, financial assistance for the family would be appreciated.

Manuel E. Bartra

Manuel E. Bartra, of Newark, died Aug. 24.

He was 81.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Arequipa, Peru, Mr. Bartra lived most of his life in Newark.

He was a jeweler with Wright and Lato, Inc., in Orange for 20 years.

He was the beloved husband of 52 years of Aurora Zuniga Bartra. Father of Hector (Leonor) and Glenn (Maricel) Bartra, he was also the brother of Jose, Jorge and Abel Estrada, Ines Diaz, Cesar Anicama and the late Sophia and Lilia Bartra, and Maria and Eduardo Estrada. He was also the grandfather of Leonela, Gabriel, Emely, Daniel and Alonso.

“Todo Estara Bien.”

Janina Szumala

Janina “Jane” Szumala (nee Zarow), died Aug. 24, 2016 at Alaris at Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

She was 88

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, on Saturday Aug. 27. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Janina was born in Poland. She immigrated to this country in 1955 and lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She had lived in Kearny since 1982.

She was a porter for SEIU Local 32 BJ, New York City, for 20 years, retiring 23 years ago.

Janina is survived by her children Danuta Szmuala, Bernard Szmuala and his wife Patricia and Zbigniew Szmuala and one grandson Anthony John Szumala.

Edward C. Burns

Edward C. Burns died Aug. 26.

He was 88.

Born in Hazleton, Pa., he lived most of his life in Kearny.

Visiting was Monday, Aug. 29, at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Kearny. Burial will be in the Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.

Ed had been a machinist for Electronics Manufacturing. He was the sexton at The Lutheran Church in Kearny. He had a passion for raising and racing homing pigeons.

Husband of Catherine (nee Hughes), he is also survived by his sons and their wives Robert (Jeanne), Edward (Shirley) and Scott, his grandchildren Nicole and Eric and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Joshua.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the First Lutheran Church in Kearny.

