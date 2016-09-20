KFD quickly puts out Beech St. fire

KEARNY –

A one-alarm fire, quickly brought under control, nevertheless forced the temporary evacuation of all the tenants of a large apartment building on Beech St. last week, the KFD reported.

Fire Chief Steve Dyl said the alarm at 425 Beech, just south of the Belleville Pike, was called in at 11:52 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, and firefighters had it under control by 12:06.

All KFD units responded.

The blaze began in, and was confined to, the kitchen of a first-floor unit in the four-story building, Dyl said.

That tenant and one from another unit were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

All the residents who were evacuated were later able to return to their homes, except for the individual from the damaged apartment.

Dyl said the fire was under investigation but appeared to be accidental.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

