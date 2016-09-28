Obituaries for Sept. 28, 2016

Celmira Vicenta Acaro De Soto

Celmira Vicenta Acaro De Soto, of Harrison and Ecuador, died Sept. 21.

She was 86.

Arrangements were by the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny, and burial followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Celmira was the wife of the late Jorge Soto. Mother of Francel, Beatriz, Mercedes, Elva, Olivo, Georgina and Jorge Soto, she is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Luis Lerin

Luis Lerin, of Kearny, died Sept. 21.

He was 78.

Private arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Luis studied culinary arts in Madrid, pastry preparation in Paris and restaurant hygiene in Germany and Switzerland. He was instrumental in introducing Spanish and Portuguese food to the West Hudson area. He owned El Meson Restaurant in Harrison.

Husband of Maria (nee del Carmen), he was the father of Luis Gregory and Mariluz Lerin, Paloma Rodrigues and Pablo, Monica and Ignacio Lerin. Brother of Lucy, Paloma and Fermin Lerin. Also surviving are five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Dorothy Gray

Dorothy Gray (nee Feeney) passed away on Sept. 21.

She was 91.

Born and raised in Harrison, she lived most of her life in Kearny. Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolence messages can be sent to www.armitagewiggins.com.

Dorothy was the wife of the late Louis Gray. She was the mother of Louis Gray (Kathy) and the late John Gray. She is also survived by her grandchildren Louis, Jaci and Tara (Matt). In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research.

