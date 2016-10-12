Cops: Coke & cash in Kearny Ave. flat

KEARNY –

Following a cocaine-distribution investigation launched by Kearny police in July, a 45-year-old township man was arrested Sept. 29 after officers reportedly confiscated coke and $8,163 in cold cash from his home and his car.

As part of the ongoing probe, police said, Vice Unit officers had been conducting surveillance and controlled drug buys and eventually established probable cause for a search warrant, which was approved Sept. 28 by Hudson County Superior Court. The following day, Vice set up new surveillance at the target location — the suspect’s apartment on the 100 block of Kearny Ave.

At 6:45 p.m., Carlos Galarreta arrived home in a Honda Accord bearing Delaware dealer plates. In a search incident to arrest, police said he was found to be in possession of a plastic bag of suspected cocaine and $663 in currency.

Executing the search warrant, the officers reportedly found in his apartment 15 more bags of suspected coke, a digital scale, a bottle of Inositol — a powder used to “cut” cocaine — a number of empty plastic bags for packaging the drug. and an additional $5,500 in cash. Police said another $2,000 was found in the Honda.

Galarreta was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and intent to distribute near school property and a public park. The $8,163 was retained for possible forfeiture as probable proceeds of drug transactions.

Kearny Municipal Court Judge Thomas D. McKeon set the suspect’s bail at $50,000 (no 10%) and Galarreta was remanded to the Hudson County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

