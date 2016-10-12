Fla. teen arrested in BB incident

KEARNY —

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, Kearny police headquarters began receiving reports of a person firing a rifle on the 500 block of Devon St. The side of a home had apparently been hit by one of the shots.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun — but BBs can be as dangerous as bullets, and in New Jersey you need a license for these guns.

When Capt. David Feldhan and Officers Jason Rodrigues, Chris Medina and Chris Manolis arrived at the scene, they encountered three individuals who denied being involved in the shooting but suggested that the person responsible might be in a nearby residence.

The officers went to that address, where they found a black rifle — which someone apparently had tried to hide in a corner of the porch — and a package of copper BBs, police said. Checking the building, they encountered a 16-year-old male who fit the description of the shooter. The teen, who said he was visiting from North Miami Beach, Fla., reportedly admitted responsibility.

He was arrested on two weapons counts and processed at headquarters.

Hudson County Juvenile Intake was contacted, and he was remanded to the Youth House pending a court appearance.

— Karen Zautyk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

