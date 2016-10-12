New homes going up in Kearny’s Second Ward

By Ron Leir | Observer Correspondent

KEARNY –

A new residential development was approved by the Kearny Planning Board on Sept. 7.

The applicant, 177 Franklin St. Associates of Newark, represented by David Dubrow, was greenlighted to build on a one-acre vacant tract off Schuyler Ave. near the Harrison border.

Belleville attorney Robert Gaccione represented the applicant before the board.

The development site is bordered by Tappan St. to the north, Dukes St. to the south and Briederhoff Road to the east.

Plans call for construction of seven two-family homes and a single one-family residence.

– Ron Leir

 

Ron Leir | Observer Correspondent

Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late ’60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based W.H.A.T. Co. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, N.Y.

More Posts