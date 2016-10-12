New homes going up in Kearny’s Second Ward

KEARNY –

A new residential development was approved by the Kearny Planning Board on Sept. 7.

The applicant, 177 Franklin St. Associates of Newark, represented by David Dubrow, was greenlighted to build on a one-acre vacant tract off Schuyler Ave. near the Harrison border.

Belleville attorney Robert Gaccione represented the applicant before the board.

The development site is bordered by Tappan St. to the north, Dukes St. to the south and Briederhoff Road to the east.

Plans call for construction of seven two-family homes and a single one-family residence.

– Ron Leir

