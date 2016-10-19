Obituaries: 19 Oct. 2016

Thomas Archie Pollock

Thomas Archie Pollock died at home with family by his side on Oct. 6.

He was 90.

He was predeceased by son Thomas Radford Pollock, brothers Robert and Donald Pollock and son-in-law Greg Thomas. Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Nancy (Agnes) Pollock; brother, Archie Pollock; children Mary Pollock (Thomas), Doug and Karla Pollock, Susan and Earl Sanders, John Pollock and Julie Goff; Craig and Jennie MacDonald; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

During WWII, he served in the Navy on Patrol Craft 479 in the Pacific and was decorated for his service. Tom had a lifelong dedication to the Navy and public service to his community. He was an active leader in the Sea Scouts in the 1960s and a former VFW commander. He served on the Saratoga National Cemetery Color Guard, was a member of the Patrol Craft Sailor’s Association, volunteer on the USS Slater restoration team, a member of the New York Navy Militia following 9/11, a lifelong Mason and Shenenedehowa United Methodist Church member for almost 50 years.

Above all, Tom will be remembered for his dedication to and endless love for his wife.

Their love served as a model for all their children, grandchildren and numerous others in their church community. Tom would always say: “The secret to a long marriage is holding hands.”

The Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park, N.Y., was in charge.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shenenedehowa United Methodist Church fund for Web Broadcasting and the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.

Express condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.

William Albert Colgate

Former Kearny resident William Albert Colgate died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 7.

William was born July 9, 1928, and grew up in Harrison. He lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to Wilmington, Del., in 2010.

William was preceded in death by his son, Robert Colgate; and parents, Albert and Estelle (Niedzinski) Colgate.

He is survived by his wife Masuko (“Betty”); son, David Colgate (Cassandra); daughters, Cynthia Searls (Brian) and Janice Colgate (Jim); sister, Dolores Dwyer (John) and brother, John Colgate (Betty). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lorraine Caputo (Vito), Brian Searls (Kaitlyn), Jonathan Searls, Cassandra Lawrence (David), Diana Searls, Amanda Searls and D.J.Colgate; and six great-grandchildren, Dominick, Tina, Gianna, Isabella, Anabelle and Matthew.

William was a U.S. Army veteran, Sgt. 1st Class, who served our country during the Korean War. He loved his family dearly and nothing made him happier than spending time with all of them. He had a great love of all types of music and enjoyed taking pictures. He will forever be remembered as the family photographer.

The family would like to thank the Veterans Hospital in Wilmington, Del., for their great care and support especially during the week before his passing. We also want to thank the staff at Gilpin Hall in Wilmington for the wonderful care they provided to William these past five months.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Charitable donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Sonia Cardoso-DaSilva

Sonia Cardoso-DaSilva died Oct. 8, at the age of 41.

Sonia was born in London on Sept. 11, 1975. She and her family have roots in Spain. Sonia was a member of Club España and the Alborada Gallego Dance Group. She was an IRA compliance specialist for Spencer Savings Bank.

A viewing took place Oct. 14 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, where there was also a funeral service. Interment will be this week at San Vincente de Cespon in Cespon, Boiro, Spain.

Wife of Ricardo DaSilva and mother of Lucca Ricardo DaSilva, she is also survived by her parents Ramon and Lourdes Cardoso ­– and her sister Cristina Cardoso.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a gift to Lucca Ricardo DaSilva. This money will be used to establish a college fund.

John E. Lovas

John E. Lovas, of Kearny, died at home on Oct. 15. He was 65. Private arrangements are by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

John graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was a chemical engineer for Unilever. He enjoyed the Unilever bowling team, liked to read and dabble in stocks. In college, he played ice hockey and remained an avid fan.

Husband of Judi (nee Irving), he is also survived by his daughter Rebecca, mother-in-law Elizabeth Irving and sisters in law Linda, Robin, Nancy, Cindy and Sandy.

Diane T. Hoadley

Diane T. Hoadley (nee Reboli) passed away on Oct. 12.

She was 79.

She was born in Newark and lived in Sayreville before moving to Edgewater, Fla., 35 years ago. She returned to New Jersey two years ago and settled in Whiting.

Visiting was Monday Oct. 17, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home and burial followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Diane enjoyed volunteering at Crestwood Village in Whiting. She was the wife of the late Harold W. Hoadley and former wife of the late Robert Hallacker. She was the mother of Robert J. Hallacker (Susan Maxein), Allen J. Hallacker, Denise Ligato (Mike), Charlotte Hoadley and the late Deborah Hallacker. Also surviving are her grandchildren Robert, Danielle, Maria and Jaret.

Margaret Halliwell

Margaret “Marge” Halliwell (nee Smith) passed away on Oct. 12.

She was 90.

Born in Scotland, she was a lifelong Kearny resident. Visiting was on Sunday at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Service was Monday at the funeral home and entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Marge worked for Kearny Federal Savings and was a member of the Eastern Star. She was the wife of the late Robert “Chick” Halliwell. She is survived by her children Bonnie Watson and Gary Halliwell (Mary). Sister of the late Arthur Smith, she is also survived by her grandchildren Melissa and Daniel and her great-grandchildren Hailey, Paige, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Casey and Kyle.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project. To view more obituary details, please visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Maria Dios

Maria Dios passed away on Oct. 12.

She was 62.

Born in Aguino, Spain, she had lived in Harrison for the past 42 years.

Visiting was Friday at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was Saturday at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, and entombment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Maria was the daughter of the late Francisco and Maria Parada. She was the wife of Jose “Joe” Dios and mother of Marian Abeijon (Angel) and Joe Dios; and sister of Jose, Francisco, Manuel, Andres, Vincente and the late Antonio Dios. Also surviving are her grandsons Angel and Brandon.

