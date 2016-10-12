Obituaries for 12 Oct. 2016

William J. Gannon

William “Willie” J. Gannon died Oct. 6.

He was 78.

Born in Ireland, he lived many years in Kearny before moving to Brick in 2000.

Visiting was Monday, Oct. 10, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Willie was a U.S. Army veteran, a Kearny volunteer E.M.T. and was the Catholic Cemetery union founder and served as shop steward. He retired from Holy Cross Cemetery as a field manager.

Surviving are his wife Ann (nee Croft), his children and their spouses Kelly Ann and Louis Maiorano, Sean and Kasia Gannon and Gregory and Lisa Gannon. Brother of Mary, Annie, Kathleen, Eddie and Thomas, he is also survived by his grandchildren Sean, Ronaldo, Jon and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to St. Joseph’s School for the Blind.

Carlos Villa

Carlos Villa, of Kearny, died Oct. 7.

He was 69.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Carlos served in the Spanish Navy. He was a member of the Metro ILA union and worked as a lasher for Mayer Terminals in Port Newark.

Husband of Marie Mercedes (nee Agrelo), owner of Irenes Hair Salon in Kearny, he is also survived by his children and their spouses, Teresa and Neil Sachs and Enrique and Kristen Villa. Brother of Juan, Manny, Maria, Jose and the late Jose Ramon, he is also survived by his grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Andrew, Payton and Austin.

-30-

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

