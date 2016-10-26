Obituaries for 26 Oct. 2016

Mary F. McKay

Mary F. McKay, of Kearny, died Oct. 17.

She was 89.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.

Mary had worked in Newark as a legal executive secretary. She was an active member of the Harrison Cancer League.

Sister of the late Doris M. Reidy, she is survived by her niece Laura Silva (Victor) and nephew Keith Reidy (Annmarie). She was the great-aunt of Stephanie, Keith, Krystina, Victor and Casey and great-great aunt of Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Harrison Cancer League.

Ronald L. ‘Foxy’ Gray

Ronald L. “Foxy” Gray, 73, of Pocono Lake, Pa., formerly of East Newark, died Oct. 19.

Born in Massachusetts, Mr. Gray lived in East Newark before moving to Pennsylvania 23 years ago.

He was a truck driver with UPS for 30 years. After his retirement, he became a park ranger with the Lake Naomi Golf Course. He also served in the United States Navy.

He was the beloved husband of the late Wilhelmina “Tiny” Boyd Gray. He was the father of Kimberly Goldman (Robert), Michele Year (Jose) and Angela Keena, brother of Barbara Pratt (Richard), Kevin Gray (Anne Marie), Mary Ahigian (the late Donald), Betty Sherman (Jim) and the late Carol, Richard and David, the grandfather of Keren, Conrad, Rachel, Sarah, Benjamin and Ryan and the great-grandfather of Zachary and Chloe.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Felicia Strohl

Felicia Strohl (nee Laccone), 71, died Saturday, Oct. 22, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 8:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Felicia was born in Newburgh, N.Y., and lived in Kearny and North Arlington before moving to Lyndhurst eight years ago.

She was the head cashier at F. W. Woolworth Company in Rutherford for 10 years, retiring in 1992.

Ms. Strohl is survived by her children, Dorene Dougan and Paul and George Laccone; siblings Rosemarie Arrotta and Jospeh Laccone; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Felicia also leaves behind her companion Robert Mac Fadyen.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Diabetes Association.

Salvatore “Sal” Padovano, of Harrison, died suddenly on Monday, Oct. 10, surrounded by his loving family.

He was 59.

Funeral Services were under the directions of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His cremation was private. To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark and raised in Kearny, Sal lived in Harrison for the last 30 years. He worked as a carpenter for Bergen County Carpenter Local 15, Hackensack, for 25-plus years, retiring in 2010. He was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus # 402, Harrison and the Harrison/East Newark Elks BPOE #2326.

In his free time, he was an avid sports fan. He loved baseball and coached for Harrison Recreation for many years. His favorite sports teams were the NY Yankees and the NY Football Giants. He also loved fishing and crabbing, most especially with his Grandson, Jayden.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cecilia “Donna” Padovano (Bleakley) (married 36 years), devoted children, Amy Starr, Bryan and Jillian, son in law, Skip Starr, cherished grandson, Jayden Starr, dear sister, Lisa Cassels, loving Uncle, Salvatore Marinello (Dolores) and his caring Nieces, Lexy and Carrie as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his beloved pet, Charlie. He was predeceased by his parents, Salvatore (1993) and Petrina (2002) Padovano and his sister, Louise Cimpric (2014).

Sal was not only a recipient of an organ donation, but he was also a donor, under the care of the NJ Sharing Network.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to either Camp Fatima, P.O. Box 654, Harrison, N.J. 07029 or NBIMC Foundation, 201 Lyons Ave., G2, Newark, N.J. 07112 in loving memory of Sal.

Renee Mulholland

Renee (Roddie) Mulholland, 45, of Little Egg Harbor, originally from Kearny until 2000, peacefully died at home on Monday, Oct. 3, surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of 22 years to Kevin M. Mulholland, originally of Parlin, and mother to Sean Roddie Mulholland, Renee was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Roddie and is survived by her mother, Donna (nee Nugent) Roddie of Manahawkin. She is also survived by her sisters, Yvonne Roddie, Janette Roddie McCabe; and brother-in-law, James McCabe.

Renee was a spirited soul who could not be described as traditional by any means but had a great love for her family, friends, animals, music, games and a great party. She was also known for her witty and twisted sense of humor and amazing hosting skills for anyone entering her home.

Per Renee’s request, she was cremated and did not want any formal funeral services. A celebration of Renee’s life will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 194 River Road, North Arlington, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2016, with a eulogy at 3:30 p.m. Additional speakers are welcome.

No flowers please. If you choose, any donations may go to Meridian Hospice as a tribute gift in Renee’s name at www.meridianathome.com, Meridian Health Affiliated Foundations, 1345 Campus Parkway, Suite A2, Neptune, N.J. 07753.

