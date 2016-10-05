Obituaries for Oct. 5, 2016

Corey Lynn Burke

Corey Lynn Burke, 21, of Kearny, died Saturday, Oct. 1 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. She remained fierce through it all.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Entombment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Corey is survived by her loving parents Michael and Kimberly (née Lindenfelser), her adoring younger sisters, Riley and Regan, her devoted grandparents; Nicholas J. and Kathleen Burke, Kenneth H. and Ann Lindenfelser, her cherished aunt Kelly Lindenfelser, uncle Kenneth J. Lindenfelser and aunt Ana Lindenfelser, and her treasured godparents, Anthony Chaves and Cecilia Lindenfelser. Corey’s childhood memories were shared with her cousins, Andrew and Katie Giancaspro, Kenneth P. Lindenfelser and Deborah and Bianca Gomes.

Corey attended Schuyler School in Kearny, from kindergarten to eighth-grade. She entered as a shy child, who preferred to go unnoticed. By eighth-grade, she served as class president. She had developed the confidence she needed to be successful at High Tech High School in North Bergen. Yes, she was blessed with brains and beauty, but if you ever told her, it would have taken her by surprise. Humility, grace and dignity were among her greatest attributes.

Upon graduation from High Tech in 2013, she went on to attend Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Conn. There, she was a health science studies major preparing for a career in healthcare. She was a proud member of Alpha Delta Phi Sorority and enjoyed being a part of their sisterhood. Corey was an active, involved student and loved her university. While at school, she could be found anywhere, from studying in the library, social nights out at Toads, philanthropic events, in the cheering section at an ice hockey game and even hiking the Sleeping Giant. If it was a QU tradition, she wanted to experience it. Go Bobcats!

Corey had the opportunity to participate in a service trip to the Dominican Republic in December 2015. It was the experience of a lifetime and she felt privileged to have taken part in the mission that QU began so many years ago.

In the summers, you could spot Corey on the courts at West Hudson Park, teaching tennis to Kearny’s youth. When the sun went down, she enjoyed her view of Manhattan from the hostess stand at the Chart House in Weehawken. On her days off, she would surely be on the beach in Brigantine with her family.

Our Sweet Angel, with nothing now but blissful days off, without pain or cancer holding you back — we will look for your footprints in the sand, as we retrace the memories of you, with all of us, in our happy place.

“It’s not the length of life, but the depth of life.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

In lieu of flowers, it would warm Corey’s heart to have donations made in her name to drmissionteam.org/support.

Donald O’Neill Sr.

Donald O’Neill Sr., 69, died Sept. 26, at his home in North Arlington 14 months after his wife and high school sweetheart, Catherine.

Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong resident of North Arlington.

He was a union electrician with the I.B.E.W. in Paramus for 50 years before retiring in 1999.

Donald was a co-founder of the North Arlington Soccer Association, a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council 3428, a former member of the North Arlington Lions Club and North Arlington Police Reserve and he also served on the North Arlington School Board from 1979 to 1981.

He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine M. (nee Ennis), the cherished father of Donald O’Neill Jr. (Esmeralda) and Jennifer O’ Neill-Gonzaga (Mel), the adored grandfather of Brittany E. Ryan and Aristidis S. Pavlis, the loving brother of Thomas and Jack (Carol) O’Neill and the late Robert O’Neill, and the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his honorary son Joseph L. Weiss and his grand-dogs Rufus, Athena, Nuggett and Roxy.

Visitation was at the Parow Funeral Home Road, North Arlington. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 7088, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

As he would say, “That’s that … see what goes.”

Jeffrey Lyn White

Jeffrey Lyn White died Sept. 18.

He was 63.

He had a brief battle with cancer. He had his family by his side at home.

Jeffrey was born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Hartford, Conn. He was a 1972 graduate of Lebanon High School in New Hampshire. He was both a part-time and then full-time member of the Army National Guard, serving the 50th Medical Battalion formerly of Elizabeth, then Red Bank.

He worked after that as a full-time truck driver for various companies. At the time, he was a Scout leader for Cub Scout Pack 325 at Schuyler School in Kearny. In 1999, the family moved to Sussex County and bought a home in the Scenic Lakes community.

He was employed for the last 15 years as a fabricator for Easco Showers Doors in Vernon.

He was predeceased by his father, George White, his brother, Michael, and his daughter, Amy White.

He leaves behind his wife of 35 years Catherine (nee Dolan) White, and a son, Jeffrey Lyn White II.

He also leaves his mother, Mary White, and his brothers, Alan White, Peter White, David White, John White, George White, a sister Donna Triano and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, and were private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal rescue, the A.S.P.C.A. or the American Cancer Society.

