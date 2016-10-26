They give their all for you …

LYNDHURST –

The Township of Lyndhurst is painting part of the community red and blue in tribute to its public safety representatives.

“We are proud to announce that Lyndhurst has taken part in striping Valley Brook Ave. with the thin red line and the thin blue line,” said Public Safety Commissioner John J. Montillo Jr.

“From Delafield Ave. to Ridge Road we painted the blue line to show support for our police department and our volunteer police auxiliary as well as all law enforcement,” Montillo said.

And, also along Valley Brook, from Delafield to Stuyvesant Ave., he added, “we painted the red line to show our support for our volunteer fire department and all fire services.”

The Lyndhurst police and fire headquarters occupy space adjacent to the Municipal Building on Valley Brook.

“It is important to us that our first responders know they are appreciated in the Township of Lyndhurst and this includes our Emergency Medical Services. The painting of the blue and red lines is just a small way we could show our support and appreciation,” the commissioner said.

A number of township residents have also pitched in by placing signs in their front lawns promoting the virtues of the Lyndhurst Police Department by thanking its members for their contributions to keeping everyone safe.

In neighboring North Arlington, incidentally, that borough, too, has offered similar endorsement of its public safety personnel by putting down blue striping parallel with the center line along a multi-block section of Ridge Road, past Borough Hall.

Many New Jersey municipalities have taken to their streets to express their support for local police and, in some towns, firefighters, too.

