Obituaries for 23 Nov. 2016

Ruth M. Borgess

Ruth M. Borgess, of Kearny and Lavallette, died Nov. 12.

She was 90.

Visiting was Nov. 16 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To leave online condolence, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Ruth’s maiden name is Stumpf. It was the Stumpf family that donated the land and helped establish what became known as West Hudson Hospital in Kearny. Ruth, in addition to being the ultimate “coach’s wife,” was a socially minded woman who gave time and money to assist abused women’s programs. She was a member of the D.A.R. and Greenpeace.

Wife of the late Ralph Borgess, and mother of the late Ralph Borgess, she is survived by her son, Richard and daughter-in-law Laura; her sister, Doris Salmond; her grandchildren, Christine Riccardi (Robert), Ralph, (Stephanie), Travis (Megan) and Cali Rae Borgess. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Taylor, Ava, Michael, Ralph, Jaxon and Bodhi.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Queen of Peace High School Annual Fund, 191 Rutherford Place, North Arlington, N.J. 07031. Specify Ralph Borgess Field.

Bernie Joseph Matos

Bernie Joseph Matos died suddenly on Nov. 11.

He was just 23.

Born in Belleville, he was a lifelong Harrison resident.

Visiting took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Nov. 18, at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny, and entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Bernie is survived by his loving family that includes his parents, Bernardino Matos and Evelyn Solano Matos; his grandparents, Emilio and Janina Solano and Bernardino and (the late) Maria Matos; his sisters, Laticia and Lyasia Matos; his girlfriend, Yetty Lopez, and their daughter Ariella Matos. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Chester Borkowski

Chester Borkowski, of Kearny, died Nov. 16 at Alaris Health in Kearny.

He was born and raised in Jersey City, and when he married Audrey Mohr, the love of his life, they raised their family in Kearny and both resided there until their passing. When Audrey died last year, life was not the same for him.

Chester was the youngest of six children. He was predeceased by Steve Borkowski, Ziggie Borkowski, Mary Lisa, Helen San Giovanni and Barbara Baekey.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and worked until his retirement as a longshoreman at the ports of New Jersey and New York.

He leaves behind his devoted children, Emily and Peter, both of Kearny.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge of arrangements. A Mass was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Flowers are not necessary. Donations in Chester’s name are appreciated – and may be made to the Children’s Memorial Garden at Winding River Park in Toms River. This garden is in memory of children who have died too soon. Donations are tax deductible and may be sent to TCF Garden Fund, P.O. Box 219, Island Heights, N.J. 08732 c/o Bruce Jones, treasurer (www.oceantcf.com/memorialgarden.htm) or a charity of your own choice.

Dean W. Kemph

Dean W. Kemph died suddenly from a heart attack at home Nov. 16.

He was 61.

A celebration of Dean’s life took place Saturday, Nov. 19, at the All Saints Episcopal Parish, 707 Washington St., Hoboken.

Dean is survived by his wife, Annie Torpey; his daughters, Delia and Emory; his brother, Steven Kemph; along with Steven’s wife, Kate O’Neil. Also surviving is his mother-in-law Nancy Torpey.

To view more details of Dean’s life, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to N.P.R. (National Public Radio) in Dean’s memory.

Anthony P. Sylvester

Anthony P. Sylvester, of Kearny, died Nov. 18.

He was 86.

Visiting was Monday, Nov. 21, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephens Church, Kearny. Entombment will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.

Mr. Sylvester was a Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion and UNICO. He was a retired expeditor for Plessy Dynamics in Hillside.

The husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Trzepla), he is survived by his sons and their wives, Anthony Jr. and Angela and Michael and Joyce. Also surviving are his grandchildren Alyssa, Amanda, Andrea and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to one of these three charities: the Special Olympics, the American Legion or Alzheimer’s Research.

Theresa Wilinski

Theresa Wilinski (Fabisiak), of Kearny, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Alaris Health at Belgrove in Kearny.

She was 70.

Relatives and friends called at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, on Friday, Nov. 18. A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 19, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Theresa was born in Germany on Oct. 16, 1946, to Walter and Veronica Fabisiak, who were displaced Polish citizens during and after World War II. Arriving at Ellis Island in 1951 by way of the USNS General C.C. Ballou, Theresa grew up in Harrison, graduating from Harrison High School in 1965.

She was a member of the Franklin School PTA in Kearny.

In addition to being a homemaker, Theresa worked part-time at West Hudson Hospital while raising her children before switching to a full-time job at AIG, where she worked for 10 years. Theresa was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa and served the church as a church school teacher and superintendent.

She was very talented in the art of crocheting and knitting – and she enjoyed passing on the traditions of her Polish heritage to her children and grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walt; brother Walter (Anna-Margaret) Fabisiak; sons Mitchell (Susan), Edward, Thomas and Christopher (Kate); daughter Diana (Ed) Reid; and four grandchildren, Trevor and Olivia Wilinski, Edward Reid and Edward Wilinski Jr.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Kevin Henry Harris

Kevin Henry Harris, 52, of Harrison, formerly of Smithfield, Ohio, died Nov. 19 in Wynnewood, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Henry Harris and a sister Bertha Mae Harris.

He was a 1982 graduate of Buckeye North High School in Brilliant, Ohio, and excelled at football for the College of Wooster, being named all-conference two years consecutively.

He continued his career for the semi-professional New Jersey Giants football club. His athletic passion continued to flourish throughout the rest of his life through his love for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers – and his daughters’ basketball teams.

He is survived by his mother Anna L. Harris, of Smithfield, Ohio; former wife, Susan Clydesdale Harris and daughters Heather Harris (20) and Jessica Harris (13) of Harrison; five sisters, Gloria (Larry) Spires of Boardman, Ohio; June Harris of Boulder, Colo.; Gina (James) Bowley of Clinton, Md.; Stacey Harris Watkins of Weirton, W. Va.; Hillary Harris of Smithfield, Ohio; and two brothers Gene (Carol) Harris of Atlanta, and William “Bengy” (Dawn) Harris of Painesville, Ohio; special aunt Ruth (Hugh) Pendergrast of Weirton, W. Va. and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was a general manager for the Philadelphia office of Electronic Merchant Systems, where he was considered by his co-workers to be a professor of the trade. This position was the culmination of a tremendously multifaceted sales and management career.

He was a proud father, who considered his most impressive accomplishments to be his daughters Heather and Jessica.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 663 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

