‘A Christmas Story’ coming to West Hudson for the holidays

Just in time for the holiday season, W.H.A.T. brings the exuberant comedy “A Christmas Story” to West Hudson audiences with performances Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church, 65 Oakwood Ave.

This witty and heart-warming production written by Philip Grecian and based on the iconic 1983 motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark follows the trials and tribulations of little Ralphie Parker in his quest for the holy grail of Christmas gifts.

With so many memorable moments and iconic images, it’s no wonder that an illuminated leg lamp and pink bunny suit have become synonymous with the holidays.

The story takes place in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie down the streets of Indiana on his quest to convince his parents, teachers and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

Incorporating some of the most memorable elements from the movie, including the the frozen lamp post and the infamous leg lamp, and under the direction of Noelle Haefner, this holiday treat is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Tickets are $12, and $10 for senior citizens and students and are available online at www.whatco.org or by calling 201-467-8624.

