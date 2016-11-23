Coccia into holiday spirit with coat & toy drives

If you’ve been to any stores lately, you’ve no doubt noticed it – the holiday season is well underway. There are Christmas items for sale, the Salvation Army’s kettles are already in full swing and even egg nog is already available at supermarkets.

And for the eighth-consecutive year at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Coccia Realty, the very same can be said as the local real estate company’s annual coat drive recently concluded after collecting more than 200 coats for those in need in the area.

But that’s hardly all that BHGRE | Coccia Realty has planned for the holiday season.

“Right now is a busy time for us giving back to the communities we serve,” said Randolph “Randy” Wine, BHGRE | Coccia Realty’s vice president and Rutherford branch manager. “We have just completed a most successful coat drive with nearly 200 coats collected, which will be distributed to the less fortunate members of communities in our surrounding area.”

The company has also made a difference for the senior citizens in the community.

“Additionally, we have just decorated and donated a tree to the Kip Center for Seniors in Rutherford’s yearly auction,” Wine said. “This year was ‘Adopt a Pet’ as a theme with photos of pets available for adoption at local animal shelters.”

BHGRE | Coccia Realty is also looking forward to helping the less fortunate children of the area, who might otherwise not have a toy under the tree at Christmas.

“We are starting our annual toy drive,” Wine said. “We collect new, unwrapped toys to be donated to the Center for Hope and Safety (formerly Shelter Our Sisters.) These toy donations come at time when parents and children are uprooted from their homes and are feeling confused and isolated. We know that we cannot solve the problems of the world, but together, we can help make someone’s misfortune a little easier.”

These annual drives couldn’t be as successful as they are without your help. If you’re interested in donating a new, unwrapped item to the BHGRE | Coccia Realty toy drive, stop by one of the company’s offices to do so between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The drive is underway now through Dec. 15.

“The holidays can really be a trying time for families, especially when finances aren’t strong,” said Jan R. Kwapniewski, president and owner of BHGRE | Coccia Realty. “As Randy said, what we do may not change the world, but it changes the lives of so many people in our area, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support we’ve already received this year – and in all the years we’ve done this. Thank you.”

Office locations are 636 Kearny Ave., Kearny; 424 Valley Brook Ave., Lyndhurst; 11 Park Ave., Rutherford; 5 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus; 670 Main Road, Montville; and 49 Main St., Madison. For additional information, call 201-997-7000 or visit www.cocciarealty.com.

