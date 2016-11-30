Kearny Ave. fire displaces 17

KEARNY – A Thanksgiving-eve fire on Kearny Ave. displaced 17 people from their apartments, but all escaped injury, so there was still reason for gratitude.

According to Kearny Fire Department Chief Steve Dyl, the blaze apparently started in a common hallway on the second floor of the three-story home at 197 Kearny Ave., between Wilson Ave. and Boyd St., but the cause is still undetermined.

The alarm came in at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and the fire was declared under control by 5:33.

All 17 occupants reportedly self-evacuated from the wood-frame structure but were unable to return to their residences and have been temporarily relocated by the Red Cross. Dyl said there was moderate fire damage to the second floor, minor damage to the third and water damage to the first. Reoccupation of the dwelling is contingent upon Buildings Department inspection and subsequent repairs, the chief said.

KFD Acting Chief Inspector Juan Barroso is in charge of the investigation into the exact cause of the blaze. Although left temporarily homeless, the displaced were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinners, courtesy of meals delivered to them by the Town of Kearny in conjunction with Tops Diner of East Newark.

