Let the buyer (and seller) beware

Three days after they were stolen, four tires and rims taken from a 2004 BMW were returned to their rightful owner thanks to that gentleman’s computer smarts and the assistance of the Kearny police.

The theft was reported at 11:30 p.m., Nov. 6, in the area of Bergen Ave. and Devon St. Police said the vehicle’s owner, a 28-year-old Kearny man, estimated the value of the equipment at $1,600.

On Nov. 9, the victim contacted KPD Det. Michael Farinola to report that he had been scouring computer websites and believed that someone, reputedly in Elmhurst, Queens, was attempting to sell the stolen items on letgo. (Editor’s note: We haven’t run out of capital “L’s”; the site’s official name is all lower case.)

Farinola compared the tire/rims images on letgo with photos provided by the victim and determined that, in all probability, the items were a match. Police said the seller was contacted, a deal was struck for $600 and a meetup was arranged for 8 p.m. that night in the Walmart parking lot. But instead of being met by a letgo buyer, the seller — identified as Bryan Dejesus, 19, of Newark — was greeted by Farinola and Det. Sgt. Michael Gonzalez and was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.

By now, the tires and rims should be back on the Beemer.

