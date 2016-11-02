Obituaries for 2 Nov. 2016

Reginia Pellegrino

Was Harrison realtor for many years

Reginia Pellegrino, 57 of Clifton, died Sunday, Oct. 30.

She was born in St. Michael’s Newark and was raised in Bloomfield where she attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church and grammar school. She went onto Bloomfield High and graduated from William Patterson, in Wayne, with a bachelor’s degree.

Reginia became a licensed real estate agent and listed her license with the family agency Di Sabato Inc. in Harrison and was licensed with Ace & Associates Realty Group in Jersey City.

She was a dedicated professional and was committed to her Board of Realtors by joining and serving on many committees and holding many offices. She was an outstanding agent who believed in integrity and honesty by advising her clients and customers equally.

She will always be remembered for her smile and her infectious laugh.

She leaves behind her Mother Mary Ann Di Sabato, her Brother Robert Pellegrino and her sister-in-law Patricia Pellegrino, all of Clifton.

She was predeceased by her stepfather, Judge Joseph P. Di Sabato, her stepbrother Joseph Di Sabato Jr. Several uncles, aunts, many cousins and very close friends who loved her dearly.

She will be missed in the real-estate community.

Jack J. Siano

Jack J. Siano, 84, of Kearny, died Oct. 24.

Born in Brooklyn, Mr. Siano lived in Hoboken before moving to Kearny 41 years ago.

He was a heavy equipment engineer with Cutrupi & Company, Englewood, for 30 years and a member of the Operating Engineers Local 825, Newark.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was the beloved husband of Judith Certisimo Siano. The father of Stephanie Comp (Michael) and Anthony Siano, he was also grandfather of Madison Comp, and brother of Rick Siano and the late Anna Bach and Joseph Siano. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated or if you’d prefer, take a friend to dinner.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Georgina R. Del Cristo

Georgina R. Del Cristo (nee Fernandez), 79, of Linden died Oct. 29.

The funeral is from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church in Kearny at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation is Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Born in Cuba, Georgina lived in Newark before moving to Linden 20 years ago. She was a financial counselor at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark for 40 years before retiring.

Mrs. Del Cristo most enjoyed spending time with her family.

Georgina was the beloved wife of Porfirio; loving mother of Gonzalo Albert Del Cristo and his wife Marie and Martha Del Cristo-Mount and her husband Merrel; and grandmother of Albert and Christopher Del Cristo and Lucas Mount.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

