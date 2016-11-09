Obituaries for Nov. 9, 2016

Raymond J. Hermann Jr.

Raymond J. Hermann Jr. died at home Oct. 29.

He was 58.

Born in Kearny, he lived in Parsippany before moving to North Arlington seven years ago.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. To leave online condolence, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Raymond was a senior compliance officer for Bayer Corp. in Whippany. He was a true animal lover.

He is survived by his loving family, many martial arts friends and his best pal, Sam.

To honor his life and memory, please consider a donation to Make a Wish Foundation at www.wish.org/Donate or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.

Joanne F. Devine

Joanne F. Devine, of Kearny, died Nov. 3.

She was 74.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To leave online condolences, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Joanne had a master’s degree and was a registered nurse. She worked in various administrative positions in St. James, St. Mary’s and Christ Hospitals. After retiring from hospital work, she enjoyed her school nursing job for the East Newark Board of Education.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Isabel Devine, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Ann and Buddy Filippone, along with her nieces Joanne and Amy.

Barbara A. Shinski

Barbara A. Shinski (Bobbie), of Harrison, died Monday, Oct. 31.

She was 80.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark, she was a lifelong resident of Harrison. She worked as an assembler for Westinghouse for 25 years. After that, she worked at K-Mart, Kearny, for more than 15 years. Barbara was a member of Harrison/East Newark Elks Lodge 2326, and was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

She is survived by her loving sisters Florence Pellow and Grace Fleig and her dear in-laws Mary and Richard Molesky. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and her adorable pets Sunny the cat and Mama Duke the bird.

She was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Shinski (2000) and her siblings Catherine Nase, Joan Pecora and Arlene Engstrom.

Betty Alexander

Betty Alexander, 90, died Nov. 2.

She was born March 5, 1926, in Springfield, Ill.

After living in Kearny, she moved to Florida and spent the past 10 years at Cypress Village Independent Living, Jacksonville, Fla.

Betty was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She was a retired registered nurse. She enjoyed volunteering on many committees while at Cypress Village. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington for many years.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Walter. She is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many friends who she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cypress Village Scholarship Fund or N.E. Florida Community Hospice.

Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., was in charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

