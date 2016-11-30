Stewart’s matriarch dies

The matriarch of Stewart’s Scottish Market has died.

Phyllis L. Stewart, who with her late husband Alastair, ran the market for decades, died Thursday, Oct. 27, in Treasure Island, Fla., where she lived since 2006.

Phyllis was born in Newark and met the love of her life, Alastair, while they were both in high school. They married in April 1948 and started a family the following year in Kearny – one that grew to a family of five children.

Over the years, being a loving wife and mother, Phyllis also helped her husband, Al, with the family business. Stewart’s Market was established in 1931 by her deceased father-in-law, Albert Stewart.

When Alastair died in 1985, Phyllis continued the family business with her two sons. It remains open today under the direction of her son, Alastair Jr.

Phyllis was a very kind, loving and compassionate woman and could be very quick witted at times. She enjoyed morning walks on the beach and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed celebrating family birthdays, holidays and special occasions.

“We will miss her dearly – every day. It brings us peace that she is finally holding hands again with the love of her life,” her daughter, Patti Adams, said.

Phyllis was predeceased by her mother Elizabeth, father Cyril, brother Bobby, husband Alastair, brother-in-law Albert, mother-in-law Grace, and many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her children, Deborah S. Levittino (Bob) of Treasure Island, Fla.; Judith S. Wax of Treasure Island, Fla.; Patricia S. Adams (Stuart) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Alastair M. Stewart Jr. of Kearny; and Edward A. Stewart (Michele) of Brick.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric Miles, Nicola Atieh (Dan), Ashley Rai (Alvin), Satori Kearney (Blakemore), Seanna Adams, Samantha Stewart and Frank Davis(Cristine); great-grandchildren Aislynn and Rilynn Atieh, Carter Rai and Brianna Davis; sisters-in-law, Nanette Edmiston and Mary Stewart; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of her life took lace at Pasadena Community Church Chapel in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Nov. 14.

The family requests donations in Phyllis’ name to Angels Against Abuse, Inc., at angelsagainstchildabuse.com or a children’s charity of choice in honor of her love for children.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

