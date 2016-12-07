Benjamin Pezzolla, brother of Observer GM Robert Pezzolla, dead at 82

Benjamin A. Pezzolla (Benny), the brother of two local businessmen – Robert P. Pezzolla, general manager of The Observer and Frank Pezzolla, proprietor of Frank’s GMC, Lyndhurst – died at home in Manahawkin on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was 82.

Benjamin’s brother Robert says he and his brother were true opposites – Benjamin loved to hold on to mementos, where he preferred to give them away.

“He really cherished the things he collected,” Robert Pezzolla said. “He never took anything for granted. He was such a great man – a true sweetheart. I’m really going to miss my brother – we all will, truly.”

Benjamin was pre-deceased by his father, Frank Pezzolla, and his mother, Mildred (Carino).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Angela (Midge); a daughter, Bernadette Morrison and her husband Robert; sons, John and his wife Paula, Benjamin and his wife Danielle and Christopher and his wife Joanna; and his three beloved granddaughters Nicolette, Ashley and Alyssa.

He is also survived by his brothers Frank Pezzolla and Robert Pezzolla, his beloved sister Teresa and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private, but a Mass celebrating Benjamin’s life will be offered Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 324 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Benjamin’s name to the Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation at Davidsdreamandbelieve.org.

