DEVELOPING — BCPO: 4 Belleville cops arrested in North Arlington

By Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster
Four Belleville police officers were among five men arrested Monday, Dec. 5, because of a fight at a North Arlington bar on Oct. 21, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal announced.

Police Officers John Clarizio, 32, of Nutley, was charged with simple assault and hindering apprehension; Marco Zarfino, 24, of Belleville, was charged with two counts of simple assault; Jesse McKeough, 28, of Belleville, was charged with simple assault; and Giovanni Casillo, 39, of Wayne, was charged with simple assault. Vasilios Theofanidis, 39, of Lyndhurst, who is not a Belleville cop, was also charged with simple assault.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Belleville Police Department.

Grewal offered the following description of the altercation and arrests:

The BCPO said it received information from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office that several BPD officers were in a fight involving civilians at an unnamed North Arlington bar at 1 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21. The fight began inside the bar, but the four cops and civilians were escorted outside by security. However, the fight continued outside.

Shortly thereafter, North Arlington and Lyndhurst officers arrived at the scene and took control.

The altercation sent one civilian to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries.

After the fight was over, arrests weren’t made; however, it was later revealed Officer Clarizio provided false information to a Lyndhurst police officer at the scene – and thus, charges were filed.

The four cops and Theofanidis are all scheduled for a first appearance at Bergen County Central Judicial Processing, Hackensack, at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Grewal thanked the BPD for its cooperation in the investigation.

Please check back with The Observer for more information on this developing story. We’ll be reaching out to the BPD and BCPO for additional details.

Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster

Kevin Canessa Jr. is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer. He is responsible for the editorial content on the newspaper's website, the production of the e-Edition, covering the Nutley Police Department and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and recently moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

