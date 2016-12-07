Holiday crackdown on drunken drivers

KEARNY —

Starting this Friday, Dec. 9, and continuing through Jan. 1, Kearny police will participate in New Jersey’s annual end-of-year “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The KPD, as well as state law enforcement, will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

Through a combination of this high-visibility enforcement and public education, the program — a national effort — endeavors to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, which data show increases by nearly 10% at this time of year.

During the last five years, N.J. has recorded approximately 41,000 alcohol-related crashes resulting in more than 800 fatalities. Last year, 29% of all motor vehicle fatalities in the state were alcohol-related. Nationally, more than 10,000 people die each year in drunk-driving crashes.

Authorities offer the following advice for the holiday season:

Take mass transit, a taxicab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

Spend the night where the activity or party is held.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement. Your actions may save someone’s life, and inaction could cost a life.

Always buckle up, every ride. It’s your best defense against an impaired driver.

If you are intoxicated and traveling on foot, the safest way to get home is to take a cab or have a sober friend drive or escort you to your doorstep.

Be responsible. If someone you know is drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.

