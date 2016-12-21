KPD: Here’s a door — to the county jail

At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, after KPD headquarters received a report of two individuals apparently trying to gain entry into parked cars in the area of Midland Ave. and Beech Sts., Officer Derek Hemphill spotted a duo– wearing black hoodies and mechanics’ gloves — walking north in (as opposed to on the sidewalk) Chestnut St. near Midland.

When Kamal Lawson, 25, of Teaneck, and Algernon Collins, 29, of East Orange, were stopped for a field inquiry, Collins was found to be in possession of a crowbar, a screwdriver and a wire-cutting tool, police said. His explanation as to why he was in a residential area with this equipment at 11:30 at night reportedly was that he was “going to fix a door.”

While Hemphill was detaining the pair, the witness who had phoned in the original report was located by Capt. David Feldhan and provided a positive I.D. in a drive-by identification, police said.

Lawson and Collins were both remanded to the Hudson County Jail on charges of conspiracy, possession of burglar tools, and criminal attempted burglary.

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

Dec. 10

At 11 p.m., at Midland Ave. and Forest St., Officer Jonathan Dowie, with Hemphill as back-up, stopped a 2001 Honda for a headlight violation and reportedly observed a pack of cigars, empty baggies, and tobacco scattered on the passenger-side floor. Police said that passenger, Pedro Arriola, 25, of Newark, was found to have a hand-rolled marijuana cigar in his pocket and was arrested on charges of possession of pot and drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 23-year-old Kearny male, was sent on his way with a summons for the headlight violation. It is not known if the two are still friends.

Dec. 12

Units responded to a 2:40 a.m. report that two males had pushed open the door of a multi-family building at Devon St. and Devon Terrace and then run north toward Wilson Ave. On the 200 block of Devon St., Officer Sean Podolski spotted a duo fitting the suspects’ description and, with back-up Officers Rich Pawlowski and Chris Manolis, conducted a field inquiry/warrant check.

Police said Crosby Salas-Perez, 26, of Kearny, was charged with possession of pot/paraphernalia and on a $100 criminal-trespass warrant out of Harrison. He was sent to the county jail. Because there was no sign of forcible entry to the building and no evidence of stolen property, Salas-Perez’ companion, a 26-year-old from Harrison, was sent on his way with no charges. It is not known if the two are still friends.

At 5:40 p.m., Officer Sean Kelly was called to a hit-run at Davis and Wilson Aves., where a 2006 Nissan had reportedly struck a parked 2017 Toyota. Kelly found the Nissan at Bergen Ave. and Belgrove Drive and, police said, also found that the driver — Karla Fiorentini, 31, of Kearny — had a suspended license and three non-suspended traffic warrants: Glen Ridge, $750; North Arlington, $250; Newark, $200. She was charged on all of the aforementioned, along with careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

After Officer Mina Ekladious stopped a 2003 Chevy with Pennsylvania plates and a broken windshield on Harrison Ave. at 9:10 p.m., a warrant inquiry reportedly revealed that driver Richard Canning, 48, of Newark, was wanted by Union Township ($250, traffic violation) and Belleville ($200, MV offense). He was arrested on those, given a summons for the windshield, and turned over to the Belleville PD.

Dec. 13

Officers Malinda Esposito and Kelly went to Walmart at 4:15 p.m. to meet with a customer who reported she had caught another shopper taking her wallet from the open purse in her cart. (Note to shoppers: Do not put your purse, open or closed, in your cart.) The potential victim had confronted the would-be thief and retrieved her property.

Kelly detained suspect Lynette Smith, of Newark, who was unable to produce any identification but did provide a birthdate and Social Security number. Since suspects are not always trustworthy, Kelly checked the Essex County Corrections website and, police said, found that Smith was 52 — not 54, as she had stated — and had a different Social Security number.

Her pedigree having been ascertained, it was determined that she was the subject of a no-bail theft warrant out of Livingston. And a search reportedly revealed two wax folds of suspected heroin and an alprazolam tablet hidden in her hat. She was charged with possession of the drugs/paraphernalia, on the warrant, and with hindering apprehension.

Dec. 14

Officer Michael Gontarczuk, on patrol at 10 p.m., pulled over a northbound 2004 BMW for running a red light at Quincy and Davis Aves., observed within a glass pipe and a wad of Brillo and subsequently found two empty wax folds, police said. Driver Nelson DaSilva, 36, of Kearny, was charged on the traffic violation, possession of drug paraphernalia — and with forgery.

According to police, a search incident to arrest produced eight $20 bills, which Gontarczuk noticed all bore the same serial number. The Secret Service, which deals with counterfeiting, has been contacted.

