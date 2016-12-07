Nutley’s Rogers expected to announce run for Gov this week

Nutley Commissioner and retired police Lt. Steven L. Rogers has called a press conference for noon, Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Madison Hotel in Morristown, where he’s expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor of New Jersey, The Observer has learned.

Rogers is in the first year of his second term as Public Affairs commissioner. He has 3 ½ years left on his term. Prior to serving as commissioner, Rogers was a trustee on the Nutley Board of Education from 2008 to 2012.

Rogers retired from the Nutley Police Department in 2011 when he decided to run for commissioner. At retirement, he was the commander of the department’s Detective Bureau and was also the public-information officer.

In addition to his work as commissioner, Rogers also frequently contributes to the Fox News Networks as a commentator – and can often be seen discussing Donald Trump (he’s a special adviser to the president-elect and helped run his New Jersey campaign) and terrorism.

Rogers served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974. His began his police career in 1974 with the East Orange Police Department. In 1976, he transferred to the NPD, where he served until 2011. In 1986, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves where he remained until retiring as a lieutenant commander in 2004.

Rogers spent several years in Washington, D.C., as a member of the FBI’s Joint-Terrorism Task Force following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Rogers is the founder of the Steven L. Rogers Foundation, a group that says it’s “committed to educating, mentoring and preparing America’s future leaders.”

