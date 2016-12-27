Obituary: Doreen Ballantyne

Doreen Ballantyne

Doreen Ballantyne (nee McLean) died Dec. 19.

She was 70.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she lived the last 40 years in North Arlington.

Visiting was Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Doreen was the wife of the late Duncan Ballantyne and is survived by her son Mark and his wife Lauren, and two granddaughters Ainsley and Braelyn.

Doreen had been the head secretary at Johnston Communications for many years.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Bergen County Animal Shelter.

