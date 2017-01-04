Attack victim, 25, succumbs to injuries

The 25-year-old Kearny woman who was brutally attacked by an East Rutherford man Dec. 17 has succumbed to her injuries and the accused’s charges have been upgraded, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced last week.

Monet Thomas, of Kearny, died (from injuries sustained 11 days earlier) at Hackensack University Medical Center on Dec. 28, the BCPO said.

Francis Tattoli, who was arrested Dec. 18 by the BCPO’s Major Crimes Unit’s Homicide Squad, now stands accused of murder, felony murder and kidnapping, the prosecutor’s office said. Tattoli was originally charged with attempted murder.

Tattoli is being held at the Bergen County Jail on a total of $5 million bail, with no 10% option. His first appearance on the new charges is 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Room 412 at the Bergen County Court House, Hackensack. Tattoli had previous pleaded not guilty to the attempted-murder charges.

The BCPO offered the following account of what happened with Tattoli and Thomas:

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the BCPO said it received information from the East Rutherford Police Department that a woman had been attacked at 258 Summer St., a multi-unit dwelling in East Rutherford.

The victim, Thomas, was found unresponsive and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where, until Dec. 28, she had been in critical condition.

An investigation by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Squad and the East Rutherford Police Department revealed that on Saturday, Dec. 17, Thomas had visited an acquaintance in a different apartment at 258 Summer St.

Shortly after 9 p.m. that night, Thomas left that apartment.

Upon her return a short time later, Tattoli reportedly attacked her, including with a knife. Her body was later discovered just inside the doorway of Tattoli’s first-floor apartment.

Tattoli reportedly then fled his apartment, but was soon apprehended by East Rutherford police a short distance from his home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

