Basile steps down as Nutley grid coach

When Tom Basile left the head coaching position at Barringer High School in 2004 to join his friend Steve DiGregorio on the Nutley High School football coaching staff, he never dreamed he would remain in Nutley for 13 years.

“With Steve, I was just doing him a favor at the time,” Basile said. “I never realized I’d get so emotionally involved in the program. One year became three and three became six and so on. I also never envisioned becoming the head coach.”

When DiGregorio left the head coaching position at Nutley five years ago, Basile stepped in and filled in admirably for DiGregorio, taking the Maroon Raiders to the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group III playoffs three times.

But Basile has decided to step down as the head coach of the Maroon Raiders, citing family reasons and travel obligations from his northern Bergen County home. Basile has a 5-year-old daughter that needs to be taken to and from school and other extracurricular activities.

“I want to be around my family as much as possible,” said Basile, who posted a 26-24 record with the Maroon Raiders, including a 3-7 record in 2016. “Raising our daughter has become a tremendous burden on my wife, picking our daughter up from school, dance classes, what have you. It was a family motivated decision. I’m leaving the Nutley program in great shape.”

Many of the key personnel, including running back Nick Mainiero and quarterback Josh O’Neill, return in the fall, so the new head coach will get a good head start.

“Seven starters are coming back,” Basile said. “We started a couple of sophomores last season. That team is going to be fine.”

Basile said that he leaves Nutley with his head held high.

“I have no regrets,” Basile said. “We had a good run. I met some great people in Nutley, some wonderful parents raising good young men. Some great families are in Nutley. I cherish my 13 years there and always will.”

Basile led the Maroon Raiders to an 8-2 record in 2015 with the highest scoring offense in school history.

“Making the states three times is something I’m very proud of,” Basile said. “I also have the great memory of going to the Meadowlands (MetLife Stadium in 2009) and the state final then (against Morristown). For the last two seasons, we won divisional championships and I’ll certainly hold them dear.”

Basile thanked Nutley High School Principal Denis Williams and Athletic Director Joe Piro for their support over the years.

“Denis was a good adviser to us,” Basile said. “Joe had a lot of vision and no one bleeds Maroon and White more than him.”

Piro was saddened by Basile’s departure.

“Tommy is a family guy and you have to respect that,” Piro said. “He gave us 13 good years. I hate to see him go, but I understand his motives. He needs to be closer to home. I understand his motivation. He’s a good coach and was a good member our athletic department. He’s also a good friend and will remain that way.”

Piro did not want to speculate about Basile’s replacement, although some very interesting candidates have already applied for the position.

As for Basile, he will see if there are other opportunities for him closer to his home.

“I’ll take a look,” Basile said. “I think I have some more coaching in me.”

After five seasons, Nutley High School football coach Tom Basile has decided to step down.

The announcement was made official by Nutley athletic director, Joe Piro, who expressed sincere appreciation for Basile’s work.

“Tom is an excellent football coach and even a better man,” said Piro during a photo conversation on Jan. 12. “Coaching is not an easy thing. It takes a lot of time and Tom certainly put that time and effort into his work here. I’m very grateful for what he accomplished here, as a coach.”

After a number of years as an assistant coach, Basile succeeded Steve DiGregorio as head coach for the 2012 season. Basile’s first game was against Belleville, and his Raiders rallied to win, 17-12, on Sept. 7, 2012.

In what was once one of the best rivalries in Northern New Jersey, Basile was 4-0 against Belleville. The schools did not play each other in 2016.

Basile had a career record of 26-24 in his five years as the Raiders’ head coach, including a 24-21 record in regular season play. The last three seasons, he guided Nutley to the NJSIAA playoffs. In 2015, Nutley got off to one of its best starts, in school history, with an 8-0 record and eventually finished 8-2.

Piro noted Basile’s hard work in not only coaching, but as a husband and father.

“Tom is so devoted to his family,” said Piro. “I have a great deal of respect for him in that regard. That stands alone, as far as I’m concerned.”

Nutley High football has had pretty good stability in the head coaching ranks. Prior to Basile, DiGregorio held the job for eight years (2004-2011), Jim Kelly was the head coach for six seasons (1998-2003) and Rich SanFillipo guided the team for eight years (1990-1997) including the program’s lone state championship, in 1992.

Pete LaBarbiera, who recently passed away, was the program’s head coach from 1982-1989 and led the Raiders to its first-ever playoff berth, in 1983.

Kelly and DiGregorio were also former Nutley High football players.

As far as the search for a new head coach, Piro plans to get started right away.

“We’ll be working hard to find the best person for the job,” said Piro, himself a former NHS football player on the great 1988 squad. “Raider Nation deserves nothing less.”

