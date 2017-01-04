Ciampaglia completes monster year with Coccia

LYNDHURST –



If you were to judge Ray Ciampaglia on his accomplishments in real estate, you’d probably think he’s been in the field for decades. Truth is, though, he’s only been in business for a few years. But in that time, he’s demonstrated that as a partner with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate | Coccia Realty, he has accomplished more than some agents have accomplished in a lifetime.

Now that’s not a knock on other agents, either, mind you. It’s just that Ray – Ray is that good.

And it all comes back to a few credos that Ciampaglia lives by that have made him one of the top agents in Bergen and Hudson counties over the past few years.

“I believe in three key principles of success,” Ciampaglia said. “First, love what you do. Second, be the best at what you do. Third, surround yourself with successful people. I incorporate these principles into my everyday activities and I am a strong believer in karma. You simply cannot become successful without helping and being kind others.”

So just how has Ciampaglia accomplished this? He pointed to one transaction in 2016 that didn’t have a high-earning potential. Despite this, he treated the transaction as he does every single one he deals with – as if it’s the most important he’ll ever see.

His client was looking to rent a small commercial property. And because he treated the client with great care and concern, it led to several other transactions worth millions in sales volume in the same year.

“That was the most important thing,” he said. “Others may have looked at that first transaction with disdain. I didn’t – and never do. The karma was immense and it led to so many other bigger deals. By treating everyone the same way, it leads to greater, bigger and better things.”

Highly decorated



In his career, Ciampaglia has been the recipient of many real estate-related awards, including one of the most prestigious a New Jersey realtor can win: the New Jersey Association of Realtor’s Circle of Excellence Award, Bronze Level, in 2015. Though the awards for 2016 won’t be announced until February, Ciampaglia predicts “an ever better showing” for the current year.

In Ciampaglia’s first year, he was also nominated for performance awards, including Rookie of the Year and in his second year nominated for The Rising Star Award. He continues to educate himself through the National Association of Realtors accredited learning institutions, most recently receiving his (PSA) or Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification.

What does that all mean?

It’s simple. He sells. And sells. And sells more.

What sets Ray apart?



Ciampaglia believes transparency is critical to success as a real estate agent. From the get go, he lets his clients know exactly what they need to know. He listens to their concerns, their budgets, their desires in a new home … and he sets out to make the home buying (or selling) process an easy one.

He points to his use of technology as an example.

In the home-buying and home-selling process, technology is critical, he says. No longer can an agent expect to sell homes without it.

When a home goes up for sale, it takes him up to 30 days to prepare a listing. Whether it’s setting a reasonable price, taking professional photos of a home – or a myriad of other factors, Ciampaglia works diligently to ensure every one of his listings are superbly done.

It benefits both the buyer and the seller.

Still, it all comes down to this, Ciampaglia says, as to why he’s had as strong a 2016 as he has.

“You simply must be passionate about what you are doing,” he said. “Do it with passion or don’t do it at all.”

And indeed, when Ray does things, his passion is very hard to match. Otherwise he wouldn’t have gained this phrase from his colleagues.

“Sell today with Ray.”

Meanwhile, Jan R. Kwapniewski, who owns and is the President of BHGRE | Coccia Realty, says his company’s partnership with Ray has been one of the best he’s forged in a long time.

“We knew back in 2014 that when Ray came on board, something special was going to happen,” Kwapniewski said. “

“From the beginning, he’s been one of our most aggressive agents. He’s had a wonderful 2015 and 2016 – and I am certain he’ll be off the charts in 2017.”

Ray is a member of the Eastern Bergen County Board of Realtors (EBCBOR), the New Jersey Association of Realtors (NJAR), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and the Real Estate Politics and Advocacy Group (RPAC), the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service (NJMLS), the Garden State Multiple Listing Service (GSMLS) and the Hudson County Multiple Listing Service (HCMLS).

Interested in buying or selling with Ray Ciampaglia? Call him at 201-456-4839 or send him an email to RealtorRayNJ@gmail.com

