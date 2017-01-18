DOT to brief SKIA on traffic changes

KEARNY –

Local business owners will huddle with state transit officials this week to learn about upcoming reconfigured traffic patterns in Kearny’s industrial section.

N.J. Department of Transportation representatives have asked to meet with members of the South Kearny Industrial Association (SKIA) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at River Terminal Development, 100 Central Ave., in the sixth-floor conference room.

SKIA Chairman Alan Lambiase said the discussion will focus on how area businesses will be impacted by the DOT’s Fish House Road/Pennsylvania Ave. project.

As part of this project, DOT is planning roadway improvements that will result in new vehicular traffic patterns.

After construction, vehicles accessing properties west of Central Ave., between Second St. and Pennsylvania Ave., will be diverted to existing municipal streets along Jacobus Ave. and Second and Third Sts.

Businesses are asked to RSVP to Gloria Spence at gspence@rivrterminal.com or call 973-718-6249.

