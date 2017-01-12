Ex-Lyndhurst man pens book behind bars

Brighton Publishing announces the print release of the book “The Godfather of Souls,” by author Paul “Doc” Gaccione, formerly of Lyndhurst.

The book is now available in print and eBook formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading retailers nationwide in addition to worldwide availability through the Expresso Book Machine network.

Distribution is through Ingram, the world’s largest wholesale book distributor.

Gaccione offers this work full of vivid scenes that conjure up a place wracked with daily conflict and risk. Only someone who has lived this experience and negotiated the labyrinth of life could produce such a remarkably vibrant story and deeply intimate account of a private man’s experience in prison

This is a story about two main characters. The first is a man who according to the FBI and New York’s Organized Crime Task Force, is a leading member of the Mafia – Gaccione – who has led a fascinating and adventurous life.

He’s achieved accolades in athletics and also in the business world. He’s a published author, motivational speaker and inventor. He’s a strong believer in destiny, and that his destiny has brought him here for a specific purpose.

The second character is a young kid who grew up in the hood and who has been in trouble his entire life, eventually winding up in state prison serving a 13-year sentence. The difference in their culture and background, and their age difference, would seem to make them the worst possible combination to become cell neighbors – yet destiny had its own plan.

Gaccione, seeing something special and believing that this young kid possessed a high intellect and could be helped, devoted himself to enlightening and educating him, hopefully pointing him in the right direction so he could ultimately achieve success in life.

Why would an alleged murderer and street-hardened mafioso open his heart to this young kid?

That’s the basis of the story. The sharing of two men’s hearts in the most unlikely of all places. A mentor known in prison as “The Godfather of Souls” and a young kid accepting the teaching of a man with a world of life experience and a belief that it was destiny they were placed side by side.

“What makes this author and ‘The Godfather of Souls’ so special, so unique, is that we have a glimpse into the man himself, in his own words. That is very rare and in this case, it happens to also be an incredible story,” Brighton Publishing noted in a press release. “Paul’s previous work ‘Beyond the Beyond: My Journey to Destiny’ achieved best-seller status and is available in eBook and print formats wherever books are sold.”

According to the FBI and New York’s Organized Crime Task Force, Gaccione is a leading member of the mafia. He was arrested, accused of murder and spent six months on Riker’s Island until he was released on $1 million bail.

He has subsequently been convicted of murder and is behind bars in federal prison.

Gaccione was born and raised in Lyndhurst.

An amateur boxing champion who excelled in athletics, he became a leader in the physical-fitness industry. He’s the father of four children and 11 grandchildren.

Despite the many downfalls that have occurred in his life – and the many allegations against him – he has always maintained his innocence and a belief in being positive.

Gaccione currently awaits the result of an appeal in his murder case.

