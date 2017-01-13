I-280 westbound traffic shift begins this weekend

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials remind motorists that a long-term traffic shift on I-280 westbound, which was previously postponed because of inclement weather and the holidays, is scheduled to start this weekend to allow for bridge replacement work, as the I-280 and Rt. 21 Interchange Improvements Project advances in Essex County.

Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 until 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, NJDOT’s contractor George Harms Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to shift I-280 westbound traffic to the right by positioning construction barriers and traffic control signs.

By Monday morning, traffic will begin using the two new temporary travel lanes on the north side of the bridge between the William A. Stickel Memorial Bridge in Harrison and Clifton Ave. in Newark. The I-280 traffic shift will allow for the demolition and replacement of the bridge and the construction of new roadway sections.

The new configuration is expected to be in place for a year.

A wide-load restriction will be enforced.

The $93 million federally-funded project, which started construction in September 2015, will demolish and replace existing structurally deficient bridge decks and reconfigure the I-280 and Rt. 21 interchange to provide full movements and consolidate entrance points.

NJDOT has coordinated with local officials throughout the design and construction process. The project is being accomplished in stages and is expected to be completed in early 2019.

Variable message signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the interchange improvements project. Throughout the project, NJDOT will provide information before upcoming road closures.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news, follow @NJDOT_info on Twitter.

