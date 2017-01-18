LPD seek 2 in Bridge Exxon holdup

LYNDHURST –

Two suspects were being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a service station in Lyndhurst in the early hours of Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Lyndhurst Police Department gave this account of the incident:

At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the Bridge Exxon, 555 Riverside Ave., on a report of an armed robbery.

An attendant told cops that he was inside his booth at the gas pumps when he was approached by a man he described as black, 6-foot-2, medium build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a black face mask and light-colored gloves – who placed a black handgun to his face and demanded money.

That bandit then ordered him into the store where another armed man, listed as black, about 6 feet, slim build, with a dark-colored hoodie and sweat pants, red sneakers, a black face mask and black gloves, had entered and ordered the clerk to also turn over money.

After pocketing about $1,000 in cash and several packs of cigarettes, the suspects took off in a small, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda, west on Kingsland Ave. over the DeJessa Memorial Bridge into Nutley.

Neither station employee was hurt during the robbery, nor was a patron who was inside the store at the time.

Members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Identification came to process the crime scene.

The LPD Criminal Investigation Division reviewed surveillance video and interviewed victims/witnesses at the scene.

– Ron Leir

