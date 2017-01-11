Obituaries: 1-11-17

Marie A. Coules

Marie A. Coules (nee DeGonge), formerly Marie Paolino, died at home Jan. 1.

She was 91.

Born in Kearny, she lived in Hawthorne before moving to Pennsylvania several months ago.

Visiting was Jan. 3 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place Jan. 4 from the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Marie, a devoted Christian, led a beautiful life helping others and raising her loving family. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Prison Ministry and Star of Hope Ministry. She loved being a member of the Red Hats.

Wife of Alexander Coules and the late Raymond Paolino Sr., she is survived by her children and their spouses Raymond Paolino Jr. (Cameron), Barbara Sinclair (Jay) and Paul Paolino (Pamela). Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, with “two more on the way.”

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Star of Hope Ministry, 34 Broadway, Paterson, N.J. 07505.

Jorge Asencio

Jorge Asencio, 83, of Kearny, died Jan. 1.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Newark on Thursday, Jan. 4. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Carol A. Nigro

Carol A. Nigro (nee Conmy) died at home Jan. 6 surrounded by her loving family.

She was 47.

Born in Carbondale, Pa., she lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington in 1992.

Visiting will be at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment is in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Carol was the wife of the late Leo Nigro.

The mother of Gary Nigro, Danielle Albanese (George) and Jamie LaCorte (Chris), she was the sister of Betty Stanton (the late Jim), Cathy DelRosso (John) and the late Robert Conmy and Maureen Mulhare (the late Rich). She is also survived by her grandchildren Gary, Giovanni, Sara and Bella and many cherished nieces, nephews, godchildren and lifelong friends Judy Tango, Toni DeStefano and Helen Marie Kennedy.

