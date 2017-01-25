Obituaries for 25 Jan. 2017

Maria Garcia

Maria Garcia, of Kearny, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 17.

She was 96.

Born in Crucero De Roo, a Coruña, Spain, she lived in Argentina before moving to the United States in 1963.

Visiting was Jan. 20 from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Maria was the wife of the late Jesus Garcia. The mother of Carmen Mosquera (Robert) and Maria J. Garcia (Derek Osborne), she is also survived by her brothers Eduardo and Juan Caamano and her grandchildren Gabrielle, Sabrina (Jeff) and Liana.

Finalmente el coche llego por ti mama. Buen viaje.

Katherine Piserchia

Katherine Piserchia (nee Kaiser), 85, of Lyndhurst, died Thursday, Jan. 19.

The beloved wife of the late Patsy Piserchia, she was the loving mother of Janet Damiano, Patricia Piserchia-Wallace, Michael and his wife Stephanie Piserchia, Joanne and her husband James Kirkos, Marie and her husband Roy Dixon and Joseph and his wife Barbara Piserchia.

She was the cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral took place Monday, Jan. 23, from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst. A funeral mass was celebrated Jan. 23 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Lyndhurst. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Fund, HUMC Foundation, 360 Essex St., Suite 301, Hackensack N.J. 07601. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.

The Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, Lyndhurst, was in charge.

Josefa H. Valcarcel

Josefa H. Valcarcel of Kearny died Jan. 21.

She was 86.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, on Monday, Jan. 23. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Born in Cuba, Josefa lived in Newark before moving to Kearny in 1981. She worked as a guidance counselor for the Passaic Board of Education (School No. 4) for many years before retiring.

Josefa was the beloved wife of the late Eduardo and loving mother of Tere Valcarcel, Maria Caram and the late Eduardo J. Valcarcel Jr. She is also survived by three sisters and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, N.J. 07834.

Evelyn J. Conway

Evelyn J. Conway (nee Durcan), of Kearny died Jan. 22.

She was 69.

Born in Curry, County Sligo, Ireland, she immigrated to the United States 52 years ago.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 pm. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Evelyn was an office assistant at the Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.

The wife of Robert B. Conway, she was the sister of Maureen Strahley, Bridget Raftery, James Durcan, Margaret Colleran, Peter Durcan and the late Thomas and Jack Durcan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families along with many loving Godchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.unbound.org.

Margaret (Peggy) Fernandez

Mrs. Margaret (Peggy) Fernandez (nee Nolan), a lifelong Kearny resident, died Friday, Jan. 20.

She was 89.

The funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Relatives and friends will be received in the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Peggy had worked for Congoleum Nairn and Prudential for many years until retiring. She was an active member of the Friendship/Harmony Club and St. Stephen’s Seniors, both in Kearny.

She was predeceased by her husband Louis (Jack) Fernandez (2002) and her siblings Lewis, Edward, Fred, Elmer and Robert Nolan and Gloria Edhardt.

Surviving are her sons Louis (Susan) and John (Michele) Fernandez and her sister Dolores O’Donohue as well as her cherished grandsons Christopher and Benjamin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Autism Speaks at act.autismspeaks.org/site/Donation.

Stephen McClafferty

Stephen Michael McClafferty died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at home in North Arlington.

He was 36.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Saturday, Jan. 21. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Stephen was born in Belleville and lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington in 1988.

He attended 1st Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey in Belleville.

Mr. McClafferty is survived by his parents Patrick and Grace (nee Gildea) McClafferty; two sisters Sharon Maleski (William) and Caroline Conklin (Jeffery).

Stephen was the uncle of Sara, Hanna and Ella Maleski and Hailey, Mackenzie and Eric Conklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the 1st Cerebral Palsy of New Jersey, 7 Sanford Ave., Belleville, N.J. 07109.

Howard Paul Rocha

Howard Paul Rocha died Jan. 21 surrounded by his loving family.

He was 61.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to Neptune 20 years ago.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. There will be a service that evening at 8:15 and cremation will be private.

Howard was a very loving man with a generous spirit. He was a turbine engineer for PSE&G.

The son of Joan and the late Howard Rocha, he is survived by his son Kevin M. Rocha, siblings Evelyn Carson (Ron), Beverly Meyler (Chris), Carol Paganelli (Dan), Perry Rocha (Nancy) and Steven Rocha (Erica). Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to either St. Jude or the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

