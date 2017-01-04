Obituaries for 4 Jan. 2017

Edna Hemsley

Edna Hemsley (nee Rainey), 84 of Greentown, Pa., passed away on December 27, 2016.

Visiting will be held at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Dr. Kearny on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Born in Kearny, Edna was a longtime resident before moving to North Arlington, and finally retiring to Pennsylvania and Florida in 1991. She worked as a key punch operator for ASM, Inc. in Nutley for many years before her retirement, and was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Edna was the beloved wife of 58 years to Frederick; loving mother of Frederick (Rick) Hemsley and Susan Hemsley-Cicala and her husband Peter. She was the dear grandmother of Christopher and Jennifer Hemsley, and Alexander, Daniel, Logan and Sean Cicala. She is also survived by her sister Joan Slavik.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Ralph J. Confessore

Was Kearny Icon

Ralph J. Confessore of Kearny died Dec. 28.

He was 86.

Visiting will be held at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church in East Newark on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in East Newark, Ralph lived in Kearny since 1957. After serving in the Air Force, Ralph earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Seton Hall University, and then a master’s degree in physics from NJIT.

Mr. Confessore was a longtime science teacher in Kearny, later serving as a truancy officer for 20 years.

He was also a talented actor and model, studying at HB Studio in New York City.

Ralph was also a member of Kearny UNICO and the Disabled American Veterans.

Mr. Confessore is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Leta (nee Henderson); loving children Lisa Confessore-McGuire, Aleta Confessore and her husband Darrell Austin, and Ruth Confessore; dear grandchildren Alexa Marques and her fiancé Jeffrey Fantacone, Grant McGuire, Melanie McGuire, Bobby McGuire and Spencer Austin.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org/donate.

John Philip ‘Sonny’ Lennon

John Philip “Sonny” Lennon, 82, a lifelong resident of North Arlington, died Dec. 22 at Alaris Health at Belgrove in Kearny.

He was greeted at the gates of heaven by his late granddaughter Jaclyn Rose Severino.

He worked at the Pfizer Corporation in Lyndhurst from 1993 to 1998. Previously he worked for the Monsanto Corporation in Kearny as a chemical operator for 30 years, before retiring in 1990.

John served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.

He is the cherished son of the late Catherine (nee Hibbits) and John J. Lennon; the adored father of Patricia Lennon, Eileen Simonetty and her husband Joe, Catherine Severino, John P. Lennon and his wife MaryAnn and Marianne Pita and her husband Fred. He was also the loving grandfather of Cathie Rizzolo, Joseph, Linda and Thomas Marasco, Michael and Christopher Simonetty, Alison Kelly, Pat Severino Jr., Daniel, Megan and Nicole Severino, Kyle and Kelly Lennon and Bryannah, Zachary and Brooke Pita. The dear brother of Margaret (Peggy) Yocuis and Eileen Wagner, he was also the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was from the Parow Funeral Home, North Arlington, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, following the funeral. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 20 Mercer St., Hackensack, N.J. 07601.

George E. Durning

George E. Durning of Kearny entered into eternal rest peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

He was 65.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, where a funeral service took place. Cremation was private.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, his family moved to Kearny when he was 6. Most recently, George worked as a custodial engineer at Kearny High School for 25+ years. Prior to that, he worked for Channel Hardware, Kearny, and Morris Hardware Store, Kearny, for 20+ years until it closed in the 1980s. An avid sports fan, George was a fan of the N.Y. Giants and the N.J. Devils.

George is survived by his loving children Melissa M. Durning-Kuru and Jack Thyfault, and his cherished grandsons Devon and Max.

He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Durning (Sirimarco).

William A. Ormazabal

William A. Ormazabal, of Harrison, died Thursday, Dec. 22.

He was 46.

A memorial service was held at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, Dec. 30. His cremation was private.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

William was born in Santiago, Chile. His family moved to Harrison when he was 8. He worked for CDL, New York, as a dispatcher. Prior to that, he was the owner/operator of Chilly Willy’s Sub Shop, Kearny. Prior to Chilly Willy’s, he worked at his family-owned sub shop, 105 Subs, Harrison, for many years.

William is survived by his loving parents Rene and Maria Tome Ormazabal; his dear sister Alexandra Lagos and her husband Claudio; his cherished nephews Claudio A. and Rene A. Lagos; and his beloved grandmother Adorila Reyes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of William.

Harold ‘Harry’ F. Fearon

Harold “Harry” F. Fearon died Dec. 26 at home.

He was 76.

Born in Jersey City, he lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to North Arlington 18 years ago.

Visiting was Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Harry worked for the Department of Public Works in Kearny.

Husband of Ida (nee Butler), he is survived by his children and their spouses Cheryl Parillo (Anthony), Harry Fearon (Lois), Michele Ceraso (Gerard), Keith Fearon (Mary), Kimberly McGirr (Danny) and Pamela Jones (Lee). Brother of Kevin Fearon, he is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony, Melissa, Sarah, Alison, Jeremy, Briana, William, Ryan, Joseph, Jared and Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jon ‘Jackie’ Haberthur

Jon “Jackie” Haberthur died suddenly at home on Dec. 19.

He was 63.

Born in Kearny, he lived there many years before moving to Florida 13 years ago.

Visiting was Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Jack, a proud Vietnam Veteran, served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1973. He was a retired Kearny firefighter.

Son of the late Jack and Lorraine (nee Wiggins) Haberthur, he is survived by his sister Barbara Lynch-Blosse and brothers Tom Haberthur and Bill Haberthur along with loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Wiggins-, Hubert- and Tighe-family relatives.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

James Canavan

James Canavan, 72, of Kearny, died Dec. 17.

A Memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Stephens Church, Kearny, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Arrangements were entrusted to the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born in Belfast, Ireland, James was a Kearny resident since 1960. He worked as a printer at Blue Dog Graphics in Hackensack for many years until his retirement in 2015. James had a wonderful sense of humor, and was an avid reader and philosopher.

James is survived by his beloved life partner Sarah Mangan, a brother Al Canavan and by many nieces and nephews.

Jean Ann Vitaliano

Jean Ann Vitaliano of Harrison died Dec. 20.

She was 74.

Memorial visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Jean is survived by her daughter Tina Kelly (and Tina’s husband Ron). She is also survived her grandchildren Eric and Ashlee Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

John J. ‘Jack’ Clark

John J. “Jack” Clark, of New Port Richie, Fla., died Dec. 13, under the care of Gulfside Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He was 76.

John was born to John J. Clark and Clair Dillon on Nov. 8, 1940, in Kearny. He served proudly in the National Guard. He moved to Florida in 1999 after retiring from his position as a manufacturing comptroller.

An avid traveler, gardener and pool player for the APA League, Jack’s real and abiding passion were for his family and his friends. Jack was known for his entertaining storytelling, his memorable laugh and his generosity.

Everyone seemed to know him wherever he went, because of his welcoming nature, natural warmth and charisma. His optimism and happiness made him a wonderful person to spend time with. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Aside from his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his brother Harry Joseph Clark.

He is survived by Patricia, his beloved wife of 47 years, his son John J. Clark, his daughter Susan Montgomery (Jason), his niece Lauren Ross, his granddaughters Olivia and Kaitlyn Montgomery, his sister-in-law Joanne Clark and many more loving family members and dear friends.

Please consider a contribution in Jack’s name to Gulfside Hospice, 7210 Beacon Woods Drive, Hudson, Fla. 34667.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

