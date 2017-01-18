Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2017

John McAllister

John McAllister, of Morristown, formerly of Harrison, died Friday, Dec. 30.

He was 54.

Private funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service was held at the funeral home.

John is survived by his loving mother, Alice McAllister, and his dear siblings, Michael and Laurie McAllister.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Edward C. Mills

Edward C. Mills, of Harrison, died at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, Monday, Jan. 9.

He was 83.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service was held at the funeral home. His cremation was private.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Kearny, he spent his entire life in the Kearny and Harrison area.

Edward is survived by his dear sister Emily Gladwell. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to, St. Barnabas Hospice, VNA, 95 Old Short Hills Road No. 1, West Orange, N.J. 07052, in loving memory of Edward.

Jean M. Reynolds

Jean M. Reynolds (nee Valitutto) died Jan. 10.

She was 84.

Born in Jersey City, she moved to Edison three years ago.

Visiting was Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated Friday, Jan. 13, at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Jersey City. Burial was in Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City.

Jean was a retired payroll clerk from the Hudson County Office on Aging. She was the wife of the-late Myles Reynolds and mother of Geralyn Caruso (John) and the late James J. Reynolds. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jenny and Gillian along with loving nieces and nephews.

Frank P. Sullivan

Frank P. Sullivan, 89, died Jan. 11 at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood.

Born in Newark, he was a lifelong resident of North Arlington and a member of the North Arlington B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 1992.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.

He worked as a self-employed insurance broker for many years before retiring in 2014.

He was the beloved husband of the-late Florence (nee Mills), the cherished father of Susan Hunkele and her husband Stephen, Janice Cahill and her husband Mark, Paul S. Sullivan and the-late Daniel Sullivan; the loving grandfather of Bryan and Christine Hunkele and Alex and Eric Cahill; and the great-grandfather of Harper Hunkele.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. The Parow Funeral Home, North Arlington, was in charge.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Friends of the North Arlington Public Library, 210 Ridge Road, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

Jonathan David Giordano

Jonathan David Giordano, 50, a lifelong resident of Kearny, died Saturday, Jan. 7.

Arrangements were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Born at the former West Hudson Hospital, Kearny, Jon entered the Kearny schools system in kindergarten, and graduated from Kearny High School in 1984. He attended Jersey City State College (now New Jersey City University) for two years, taking classes in criminal justice, before joining his family’s business, West Hudson Millwork, in Kearny. Jon also served as the president of Josam Realty Corp., Inc., another Kearny business, from 1997 until his passing.

A dedicated citizen of Kearny, Jon served the Town of Kearny as Second Ward Councilman since 2015, performing a “perfect job,” according to Mayor Al Santos. During his tenure, he took a special pride in supporting the Kearny Police Department and the Kearny Fire Department.

Prior to serving as councilman, Jon served on the Kearny Planning Board.

Jon was a man of many talents. He was a guitar prodigy, serving as a musical inspiration to many young musicians in town. He was fluent in both English and Portuguese. He was an accomplished woodworker and Master Carpenter. He was an avid SCUBA diver. Mostly, he was an exceptional, genuine and trusting human being – offering a kind word and an honest smile to all he met.

Jon was the devoted husband of Ivanete (nee Foramiglio), his loving wife for almost 15 years, and the doting father of his 10-year-old son, Enzo. Jon was the adored son of Patricia Giordano and the late S. Jon Giordano. He was the caring son-in-law of Neide Foramiglio. He was the precious brother of Cheryl Ragazzo (nee Gutierrez) and her husband Robert; Robin McLeish (nee Gutierrez) and her husband Ian; and Mark Giordano and his wife Mary. He cherished the lifelong friendship of Joseph Colamedici and his wife Jennifer.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Kearny PBA 21, P.O. Box 115, Kearny, N.J. 07032, www.kearnypba.com, or the Kearny FMBA Local 18, 109 Midland Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Joan Bravo

Joan Bravo (nee Solano), of Harrison, died at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

She was 77.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service was held from the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 16. Her cremation was private.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Jersey City, Joan grew up in Kearny before moving to Harrison many years ago. She worked as a home-health aide for United Home Health, Jersey City, until her retirement. Prior to that, she worked for Gary Plastics, Kearny, and RCA, Harrison, for many years.

An avid reader, Joan also enjoyed puzzle books and attending bingo in her spare time.

She is survived by her loving children, Donna (Ferreira) Urbanski (Tony), Anthony Ferreira (Giovanna), John Michael Ferreira (Roxanne), Diane Jetter, Lisa Santana, Christopher Bravo (Jeannie) and Marie Choffo; 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her son John Richard Bravo and grandson Justin Robert Urbanski.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassionate Hospice, 1373 Broad St., Suite 300A, Clifton, N.J. 07013, in loving memory of Joan.

