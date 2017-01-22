PSE&G prepared for Monday storm

PSE&G is preparing for the approaching storm system that could bring heavy rain and gale-force winds. Given the weather services’ forecasts, PSE&G is preparing for a busy day tomorrow. We’ll have additional personnel scheduled and on standby, with extra tree personnel and equipment at the ready. Gale-force winds can cause flying debris, and bring down trees and power lines. You should be cautious and stay alert to your surroundings before, during and after storms: Prepare your home for high winds, securing outdoor objects.

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911, and do not get out until PSE&G deenergizes the line. If you MUST get out of the vehicle because it is on fire, jump as far as possible away from the vehicle, with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and hop or shuffle away.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engine, including generators and snowblowers, in a garage or any other enclosed space. To report downed wires or power outages, call PSE&G’s Customer Service line at 1-800-436-PSEG. You can also report power outages and view the status of an outage by logging in to My Account at pseg.com, PSE&G’s mobile-friendly website. Stay connected with PSE&G’s MyAlerts and Outage Center Sign up for PSE&G’s MyAlerts service for 2-way texting and email notifications. PSE&G’s free MyAlerts service allows you to: Text OUT to report a power outage.

Text STAT at any time for the latest on your outage.

Receive an alert when there is a power outage in your area..

Receive notification of your Estimated Time of Restoration (ETR) and changes in the ETR of more than an hour.

Receive an alert when the power outage is restored. There are two ways to register for MyAlerts: My Account at Log in toat pseg.com from your smart phone, tablet, or computer and select “MyAlerts Text/Email Notifications” from the main menu. You can select which alerts you’d like to receive and how you would like to receive them.

Use your mobile phone to text “REG” to 47734 (4PSEG), and then follow the prompts to register for text alerts. Stay in touch and informed with PSE&G’s “Outage Center” to: Report an outage and check your outage status.

View our Outage Map , updated every 15 minutes, which displays the location and status of power outages in our service territory.

Receive important safety information to help you before, during and after a storm.

Sign up as a follower of PSE&G’s Twitter and Facebook pages to monitor restoration progress.