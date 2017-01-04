Shot by police, he now faces charges

BELLEVILLE –

A Belleville man is in police custody in connection with a shooting incident that happened two weeks ago in the township.

In a Dec. 28 press release, Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said Cesar Delgado, 30, has been charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault upon his arrest on Dec. 28.

Delgado was also charged with two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon – a stick and a knife – plus two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, harassment and contempt “following a police-involved shooting.”

“Due to an ongoing domestic dispute on Dec. 21, at approximately 6 p.m., Belleville police were asked to escort a relative to a home in the 300 block of Joralemon St.,” Murray said in a statement. “The person was looking to retrieve personal property. When police arrived, they encountered Delgado.”

At the time of the incident, Murray’s office issued a statement saying, in part, that during the ensuing incident, “No police officers were injured but one male suspect suffered a gunshot wound. The suspect is currently in serious condition at University Hospital in Newark.”

The Dec. 28 release appears to identify Delgado as that suspect since it states that, “Delgado remains hospitalized in intensive care.”

The release goes on to note that, “The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the police-involved shooting as per the Attorney General guidelines.”

No mention is made of the officer(s) involved in the shooting.

Efforts to learn additional details from the Belleville Police Department were unsuccessful.

