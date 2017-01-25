WiFi hotspots available from LPL

By Kevin Canessa Jr. | Observer Correspondent & Webmaster

LYNDHURST –

Township residents who don’t have Internet access at home just got a great gift from the Lyndhurst Public Library.

The LPL will soon be offering “Internet to Go,” a project to lend WiFi hotspots to patrons, which can be taken home for a week at a time and used to access the Internet on laptops, smartphones or tablets.

The hotspots are portable, so users can connect to the Internet virtually everywhere.

Residents of Lyndhurst, with a valid Lyndhurst Library card, may borrow a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to a week. The device may be renewed if no one else has placed it on hold.

The hotspot must be returned to the Circulation Desk of the LPL.

The hotspot will be turned off and the wireless service terminated if the hotspot is not returned on the due date.

For more information, call Library Director Donna Romeo at 201-804-2486 or send an email to romeo@lyndhurst.bccls.org.

 

