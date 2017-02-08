Diversion burglaries on the rise: Nutley PD

NUTLEY –

Police here continue to advise township residents of diversion burglaries occurring in the township.

Police said they were called to a Bloomfield Ave. residence at 3 p.m., Feb. 2, where they spoke with an 85-year-old victim who said she came to her front door to speak with a man inquiring about her backyard fence. When she went outside with him, an accomplice reportedly entered her home and stole a large sum of money, the NPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 40 and 50, wearing a dark jacket.

Petracco said a similar incident occurred Jan. 6th when two to four scammers entered a Union Ave. home claiming they were with the water department, and stole money from the master bedroom.

“We try to get information to the public in every forum, and are constantly reminding residents (that) scammers are everywhere and it is absolutely necessary to be conscious of this,” Strumolo said. “We must not let anyone into our homes, provide personal information or entertain solicitors. There is no one scam or storyline and therefore, be suspicious of anyone requesting something of you. Please ask them to wait and call police at 973-284-4940 or 911. There is no harm in police reviewing their credentials in an effort to safeguard our residents.”

