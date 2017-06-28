Camps offer volleyball, baseball, hoops

KEARNY –

Sports opportunities abound this summer for Kearny youngsters. Here are some samplers of what’s out there:

Kearny Volleyball Camp runs Tuesday, June 27, through Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, at Kearny High School gym for boys and girls, ages 10 to 18.

William Mullins is handling arrangements. A camp fee of $90, which includes a T-shirt, is charged.

The KHS gym is also hosting Kearny Girls’ Basketball Camp, July 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Designed for ages 7 to 17, the camp — directed by KHS girls’ varsity basketball coach Jody Hill — features instruction in offensive and defensive stations, ball handling drills, foul shooting instruction, 5-on-5 full-court games, 3-on-3 competition with instruction, 1-on-1 competition with instruction, individual workouts, hot-shot contests and teaching how to attack a fast break.

Prizes will be given to competition winners, including a free scholarship to next year’s camp.

There is an $80 camp fee which includes a T-shirt and a basketball. Checks and release forms should be made out to Jody Hill, 18 Demarest Road, Livingston, N.J. 07039,

For more information about the camp, contact Hill at 201-401-2206.

And there’s the seventh annual Kards Baseball Camp, July 10 to July 13, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, at Franklin Field, a turf facility with a batting cage, bullpen, wet slide and indoor batting facility.

The program is led by KHS head baseball coach Dave Smart, with help from KHS varsity assistant coach Doug Gogal, former KHS baseball coach James Sickinger, Harrison High School baseball coach Jairo Mendez and KHS assistant coach Jeff Caputo.

A certified athletic trainer will be on site.

Camp is open to boys and girls, ages 7 to 14.

The program is limited to four days this year because schools and school facilities are closed Fridays this summer.

Campers are expected to bring water and sunscreen, a light snack, turf shoes/molded cleats only and sneakers. More than 70 campers participated last year.

The fee for camp participation is $100 and pre-registration is due July 1. Registrations after July 1 will be available for $125.

Checks should be payable to Dave Smart, 24 John St., Fairfield, N.J. 07004. For more information, call 201-575-5567.

