Exotic fish, turtle, stolen from pond

NUTLEY —

A Bloomfield Ave. resident reported the theft of nearly 30 Koi fish and a turtle from a pond in his back yard, the Nutley Police Department said.

Police said on June 11, the resident told them his pond appeared to have been drained — and someone reportedly took the fish and turtle valued at around $3,000.

Police said they canvassed the area to try to find the missing fish and turtle, but were unable to find them.

The NPD’s Detective Bureau continues to investigate.

Meanwhile, the NPD released the following reports of incidents that took place between June 10 and June 16.

June 11

Mark Williams Jr., 25, of Orange, was arrested after a motor-vehicle stop on three outstanding warrants from Cranford, Clark and Passaic. Williams posted appropriate bail on the three warrants, was issued a ticket for failure to wear a seatbelt and was released on his own recognizance.

June 12

Natdon Eckles, 47, of Ridgefield Park, was arrested on Franklin Ave. following a motor-vehicle stop, on an outstanding Teaneck warrant. Eckles was released on his own recognizance and advised of a new Teaneck court date.

Police say they arrested Timothy Murphy, 27, of Bloomfield, after they saw him shove another man after a verbal dispute on Franklin Ave. When police first arrived on the scene, they say Murphy refused to calm down when they ordered him and the other man to do so. Later, whilst in a holding cell, police say Murphy “began to yell in an obnoxious manner and bang on the hold cell cage.”

Murphy was charged with simple assault, advised of a court date and released on his own recognizance.

June 16

Danielle Alessandra, 22, of Nutley, was arrested on High St. on an outstanding Bloomfield warrant following a motor-vehicle stop. Alessandra posted bail on the warrant and was later released with a new court date.

— Kevin Canessa Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

