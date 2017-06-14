Letter: You’ve got a gem in Karen Zautyk

To the Editor:

RE: Karen Zautyk … I have recently begun reading your articles, and the Kearny Police Blotter, and let me say you are a breath of fresh air in what I believe has become a sterile society.

Yes, some of this stuff “you just can’t make up,” and if you don’t approach it sometimes with humor, you may wind up crying over the stupidity of some of our citizens. It’s a rarity today when you can read anything in a newspaper — and actually have a chuckle over it.

I’m also very pleased that your paper prints the names of the people the police have charged with a crime — other local newspapers don’t.

Keep up the good work.

Armand Rose

North Arlington

