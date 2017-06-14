Numerous locals graduate from the Prep

JERSEY CITY —

St. Peter’s Prep celebrated its 139th Commencement at St. Peter’s University on Saturday, June 3. The graduation was the final one for Carl DeLorenzo, Class of 1967, and formerly of Kearny, who retired after 45 years of teaching history at the school.

Meanwhile, the following local residents graduated and their college destination is indicated:

Bloomfield: Ian Harnett (Virginia Tech), Conner Harrigan (University of Vermont) and Matthew Issac (Rutgers University – New Brunswick). Harnett graduated Cum Laude and won the Scholar Athlete Award.

Harrison: Adam Sullivan (New Jersey City University).

Kearny: Michael DeSousa (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Thomas Girgis (New Jersey Institute of Technology), Ryan Gonzalez (The College of New Jersey), Seamus Kane (University of Maine), Joseph Millroy (University of Maine), Ryan Ribeiro (Emerson College) and Conor Sullivan (Pace University).

Nutley: Jonathan Ahn (Rutgers University – New Brunswick), Luke Bukowiec (Stevens Institute of Technology), Alexander De Martino (Northeastern University), Francis Geltrude (Pennsylvania State University), Declan Intindola (Rutgers University – New Brunswick), and Paul Zirpoli (Virginia Commonwealth University). De Martino graduated Magna Cum Laude and Ahn, Bukowiec and Geltrude graduated Cum Laude. Bukowiec and Geltrude won the Scholar Athlete Award. De Martino, a Commended National Merit Scholar, won the Gold Medal in Mandarin, the Gold Medal in Italian. Geltrude won the Silver Medal in Music. Zirpoli won the Gold Medal in Visual Arts. De Martino won the JSN (Jesuit Schools Network) Award, given to a young man who exhibits the characteristics of Jesuit Education — a man who is intelligent, open to growth, religious, loving and committed to doing justice.

Lyndhurst: Michael Alberti (Ramapo College of New Jersey), Victor Chirichella (Rutgers University – New Brunswick), Luke Giunta (Le Moyne College) and Michael Zdanowicz (Sacred Heart University). Victor Chirichella and Luke Giunta graduated Cum Laude and Giunta won the Scholar Athlete Award. Victor Chirichella was presented his diploma by his father, Victor Chirichella, ’86.

