Obituaries for 14 June 2017

Dallas W. Henry

Dallas W. Henry died at home on June 5.

He was 41.

Born in Newark, he lived in Kearny and Ocean Grove before moving to Bradley Beach seven years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Dallas was the son of Greg Henry and the late Vivian McCallum. He is survived by his grandmother Lorraine Roth and his son Zachary Gavin.

The brother of Jesse Henry (Danielle Netta), Gregg Henry (Nika Dockery) and Roxanne Weber, he was also the uncle of Brielle, Jazzelle, Arrianna’Rose, Walker and Jorden. He was also the beloved nephew of Ronald, Mona and Ben.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to help fight depression at Mental Health America, 500 Montgomery St., Suite 820, Alexandria, Va. 22314 or giftoffice@mentalhealthamerica.net.

Janet P. Fleming

Janet P. Fleming (nee McWilliam) died at home June 1.

She was 89.

Born in Kearny, she lived in North Arlington before moving to West Milford three years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Janet had been a legal secretary. She was very involved with Knox Church in Kearny where she served as secretary, editor of Knox News, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was past president of Jefferson School PTA and volunteered at St. Barnabas Hospice. She loved to bowl and go shopping.

Wife of the late Hugh Fleming, she was the mother of David H. Fleming (Jennifer) and Gail J. Knowlton (John). Sister of David McWilliam, Isabel Blackwood and the late James McWilliam, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Erich Knowlton (Shannon), Jamie Zazi (Anzor) and Russell Hugh Fleming — along with great-grandchild AJ.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your local hospice.

Kenneth R. Katelus

Kenneth R. Katelus died peacefully June 6, in San Francisco.

He was born in Harrison on Aug. 29, 1950, to Albert and Agnes Katelus. Ken attended Norwich University, Ramapo College and Rutgers, receiving his master’s degree in pharmacology.

He married Lorie McKenna, of Harrison, who was also taken from us much too soon.

A dedicated and tenacious pharmaceutical sales-rep for nearly three decades in the New York/New Jersey area, Ken retired to the Jersey Shore where he enjoyed fishing, cycling and travel.

With a welcoming word to everyone he met, Ken was a genuine friend to all and will be truly missed.

He was predeceased by his wife Dolores (McKenna) Katelus (1993) and his Father Al. He is survived by his son Douglas R. Katelus (of San Francisco) and his mother Agnes Katelus-Jones (of Avon by the Sea).

A memorial gathering will take place at Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will take place during the gathering hours. For directions or to send condolences to the family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA in loving memory of Ken.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

