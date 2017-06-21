Obituaries for 21 June 2017

Eleanor McGarril

Eleanor McGarril (nee Reagan), formerly of North Arlington, died in Alexandria, Va., on June 2.

She was 91.

She was born in 1925, the sixth of 11 children, at the home of her parents, James and Catherine Reagan, in Kearny. After graduation from St. Cecilia High School in 1943, she worked in a number of secretarial jobs until her retirement from Colt Industries in New York.

She was married to the late James McGarril in 1950 until his death in 1993. She was also predeceased by her parents — and is survived by her son, Thomas, of Arlington, Va.; sisters Eileen Reagan and Violetta French; and brothers James, Charles, Laurance and Robert Reagan.

Throughout her life, she maintained a keen interest in current events, sports (especially the Mets and Red Bulls) and in the activities of the many nieces and nephews of her extended family. She was also active in St. Stephen’s Church, St. Stephen’s Seniors and Holy Cross Seniors.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, on Monday, June 19. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Stephen’s Church food pantry.

James F. Carey

James F. Carey died at home June 12.

He was 89.

He lived in Kearny before moving to Barnegat 29 years ago.

Visiting was Thursday, June 15, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service took place Friday, June 16, at the funeral home. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.

Jim was the owner of Towne Clothiers and was a member of the Forest Hill Field Club and was a founding member of the West Hudson-South Bergen Evening Optimist Club.

The husband of the late Eleanor (nee Wiezel), he was the father of James F. Carey Jr. (Sharon), Lee Ellen Pauline (Dave) and the late Robert P. Carey.

Also surviving are his grandchildren Jimmy, Danny, Olivia and David, along with his great-grandchildren Avary and Daniel.

Margaret Montgomery

Margaret Montgomery (nee Coogan), of Kearny, died June 14.

She was 84.

Visiting was Friday, June 16, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated Saturday, June 17, at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mrs. Montgomery was the wife of the late George Montgomery. She was the mother of George (Kathleen), Kenneth (Cheryl), David (Linda) and the late Daniel Montgomery. The sister of Maureen Keena, Jack Coogan and the late Frank Coogan, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., Ryan and Brett, along with her great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Olivia and Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Mirtha Martinez

Mirtha Martinez died at home June 14.

She was 85.

Born in Cuba, she lived in Irvington before moving to Kearny in 1984.

Visiting was Friday, June 16, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place Saturday, June 17, at the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mirtha was a college graduate and a school teacher in Cuba. After immigrating to the States, she was employed at the Lawrence Packing Supply Company.

Wife of the late Jose R. Martinez, she is survived by her children Jacqueline and Alexander Martinez and her two grandchildren Alexander Jose and Michael Joaquin.

Roberto Sacchetin

Roberto Sacchetin died peacefully on June 7.

He was 68.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Roberto is survived by many dear friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Center for Hope Hospice, at www.cfhh.org/donate.html.

Irene Nisbet

Irene Nisbet, (nee McGrath) 84, died Wednesday, June 14, at her home in Kearny.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Saturday, June 17. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Mrs. Nisbet was born in Newark, and lived in Kearny most of her life.

She was a teacher’s aide at Kearny High School for several years.

Prior, she worked at Mutual Benefit in Newark for 12 years.

Irene was a member of St. Stephen’s Seniors and a Past President of Kearny B.P.O.E. Lodge 1050, Women’s Club, both of Kearny.

She is survived by her husband, Archibald R. Nisbet Sr.; two sons, Andrew Nisbet and Alan Nisbet; one sister Bernice McGrath and seven grandchildren.

Irene was predeceased by her son Archibald R. Nisbet Jr. and by two sisters, Regina Dugan and Joan Dugan.

