Obituaries for 28 June 2017

Jorge E. Osorio

Jorge E. Osorio, of East Newark, died at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, June 19.

He was 104.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, East Newark. His interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Tolima, Colombia, Jorge came to the United States 44 years ago. He has resided in Harrison and East Newark since 1979. He was the owner of a wholesale food distribution company in Cali, Colombia, for many years.

Jorge was a very active member of his community. He enjoyed playing the lottery on a daily basis. He enjoyed a wonderful Father’s Day with his family before his passing.

Predeceased by his wife, Rosa Osorio (2006), he is survived by his loving daughters, Dalila Gonzalez (Carlos), Amanda Gomez, Carmen Britez and Rosa Gonzalez; his cherished grandchildren, Sandra Cobo, George Covo (Nathalie), Alex Covo (Iggy), Carlos Covo (Melissa), Alexandra Gomez, Alex Britez (Julia), Loren Britez, Eileen Davila (Alex) and Edward Gonzalez; his dear great-grandchildren, Nicoloas Covo, Jordon Covo, Joseph Ebneth, Ashley Ebneth, Jennifer Perez, Christopher Perez, Grace Covo, Nathan Covo, Micaela Britez, Julian Britez, Kai Covo, Adrian Isaza and Isaiah Davila; and, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also predeceased by his daughters, Lucila and Ana Osorio; a grandchild, Ana Gomez; his mother, Elvira Osorio; and brothers Arturo and Pedro Osorio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 in loving memory of Jorge.

Richard J. Turowski

Richard J. Turowski, of Kearny, died June 19.

He was 50.

His funeral arrangements were handled privately by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Richard was the son of the late Stanley and Annie Turowski.

He is survived by his daughter, Miranda.

He was the brother of Janet Esteves, Barbara Dalgleish, Denise Cocchiarella, Diane Turowski, Jane Flores, Steven Turowski and the late Patricia Compton, Katherine Gallagher and Thomas Gorski.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Thomas Charles Mara

Thomas Charles Mara, 48, of Fair Haven, died June 3, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Tom was born in Kearny and resided in Fair Haven for over 20 years.

Tom was a senior management consultant at Victor Kramer Company for 26 years. During his tenure with the firm, he served as a senior consultant to various hotels and resorts nationwide, including the Caribbean.

Soccer was Tom’s passion. He played youth soccer with Kearny Thistle FC. He was a member of the legendary 1984 Kearny High School soccer team where he scored the winning goal at Rutgers Stadium which capped an undefeated season for KHS and a State Championship.

Tom played four years of varsity soccer at Rutgers University, Newark. He enjoyed coaching in Fair Haven youth soccer programs. He played adult-recreation soccer with the FC Fair Haven men’s soccer team. He never missed watching a Manchester United match.

Tom graduated from Rutgers University in 1991 with a degree in economics. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Red Bank Council 3187 and the Scots-American Club, Kearny.

Tom was the beloved son of Tom & Helen Mara. He is survived by his loving children Collin, Julia and Alexandra Mara; his fiancée Marilyn Postel Pozzuto and her children Emily and Christopher Pozzuto; his brothers Sean/Jennifer and Michael/Kristen; sister Carolyn Unger/Christian; and former wife Dawn Renner, together with many grieving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Viewing was at John Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven. Interment was private.

William C. Archibald

William C. Archibald, 72, died peacefully Thursday, June 22, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Newark, he lived in Kearny since 1979.

William graduated in 1976 from Rutgers University with a degree in accounting and then went on to earn his C.P.A.

He worked for the United States Department of Defense at the Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton as an auditor for 30 years before retiring in 2005. Earlier, he worked as an I.R.S. agent .

William served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He was an avid Giants fan, Yankees fan and member of the ASPCA.

He was the beloved husband of Sharyn A. (nee Pomianek), the devoted father of Bryan and Kailyn, the dear brother of Robert and his wife Dee and David and his wife Helene, the cherished brother-in-law of George and Eileen Pomianek, Deborah and Joseph Kelly, Evelyn Fecci and her late husband Guido and the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Monday, June 26. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to the American Cancer Society, 20 Mercer St., Hackensack, N.J. 07601 or your local ASPCA.

