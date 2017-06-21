SENIORS SAVOR PICNIC PLEASURE

If the 27th annual Kearny senior citizens’ picnic had been a day earlier, the mercury, which had risen to 99 degrees, might have forced it to be canceled. But Wednesday, June 14, saw temperatures drop nearly 15 degrees, leading to a fantastic afternoon for Kearny’s senior citizens who came together at the Doyle Pavilion on Passaic Ave., for food, fun and fantastic times and prizes.

For Third Ward Councilwoman Carol Jean Doyle, who has coordinated the event since its inception, it was yet another great way to celebrate Kearny’s golden community — and to bring friends and neighbors together for a great day away from home.

“Isn’t this just great,” a beaming Doyle said of the picnic. “They just love this.”

Indeed they did.

Whether it was the free food … or the blaring music … or all the free giveaways, most, if not all, seemed to have a good time.

“I don’t get out much, but this event gets me out every year,” said Florence, an 82-year-old who went to the picnic. “Now if I give you my last name, everyone’ll know how old I am. So I better not.”

From the governing body, at the picnic were Doyle, Second Ward Councilmen Rich Konopka and Peter Santana and First Ward Councilman Albino Cardoso. Each helped give out gift certificates and prizes to local stores.

Konopka took the day off to be there. Santana took a half day. And all the elected officials kidded Cardoso because he was able to be there — in retirement.

Santana said it was well worth missing a half day at work.

“We have a great senior community,” Santana said. “It was great to be here.”

Konopka, meanwhile, says the annual picnic is something he looks forward to each year.

“I’m not a senior, but I do have an AARP card,” the councilman joked. “But really, I do love being here. The seniors really do appreciate what Carol Jean does for them.”

